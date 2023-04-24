Ariana Madix and her new man share flirty exchange over new PDA packed video

Ariana Madix and her new man are expanding their flirting beyond the horizons of Coachella Valley.

During the first weekend of the annual music festival, Ariana was seen hanging out with a potential new love interest, fitness coach Daniel Wai.

The two shared multiple photos and videos together throughout the three days and were even caught kissing while attending a nighttime set on Night 2.

The potential new relationship comes a month and a half after finding out that her ex of nine years, Tom Sandoval, had been cheating on her with their friend and Vanderpump Rules co-star, Raquel Leviss.

However, it seems like Ariana has finally moved on, and she and Daniel have not been shy in posting the sweet moments they’ve already shared together.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Most recently, Daniel uploaded a video compilation from his weekend at Coachella, which included multiple clips of him and Ariana doing what, well, couples do.

Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai flirt on social media after Tom Sandoval’s affair

Daniel, who goes by the Instagram handle @thestrongwai, took a break from his usual gym-themed content to share a video alongside his pals at the festival.

Along with clips of the two seemingly having the time of their lives while enjoying the performances, the video also featured a few still photos of him and Ariana holding hands and leaning in for a kiss.

While Daniel’s comments section was filled with fans of Ariana’s, chiming in to note how happy she looked in the video, Ariana herself also made sure to leave her mark as well.

“finally got my own account back on my phone and first order of business is to comment on this post 😍,” the former SUR bartender wrote.

Daniel responded to Ariana with a singular smiley face emoji, to which Ariana wrote back, “you are the VIBE.”

To finish off the flirty exchange, Daniel opted for a simple — yet effective — heart-eyes emoji.

Pic credit: @thestrongwai/Instagram

While some fans may have thought their relationship wouldn’t go beyond the Coachella grounds, if their social media comments are any indication of their current status, it seems like Ariana and Daniel may be starting a real relationship after all.

What does Tom Sandoval think of Ariana’s new man?

Now that Ariana has known about Tom’s ongoing affair for a few weeks now, he couldn’t be happier that she has seemingly moved on with someone else.

Recently, the Schwartz & Sandy’s owner said that he was “really happy” to hear that Ariana had a prospective suitor. “I love that,” he even declared.

According to Tom, his relationship with Ariana had been on the outs for a while, with them simply staying together to keep their “brand” alive.

Tom also claimed that he had broken up with Ariana two weeks before she found out about his affair, although she allegedly punched him and refused to accept his decision to split.

Ariana has yet to publicly comment on Tom’s claims, but, Vanderpump Rules fans still have the upcoming Season 10 reunion to hopefully get more answers on all things “Scandoval.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.