Are Todd Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley still feuding? Here’s the latest

Todd Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley are allegedly still feuding.

The father and daughter haven’t been on good terms for the better part of a year this last time. Before that, they had been estranged for quite some time.

There has been some shade thrown from both parties. Those names have not been given. Both Chrisleys also have podcasts, where the hints of their feud are starting to drop.

What is going on between Todd and Lindsie Chrisley?

It appears the bad blood stems from everything that happened at the end of summer and the beginning of fall. Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were indicted on tax evasion and bank fraud.

Lindside Chrisley was believed to help the feds, something she denied over and over again.

Something big is going to happen next week. Todd alluded to it on his podcast and addressed some shady dealings happening on Twitter with screenshots and everything.

He specifically mentioned two dates, both of which are next week. He believes that something will be brought to light, though he chose not to name names, only strongly hinted it was his daughter who was behind it.

Lindsie didn’t hesitate to speak out on her podcast. She reiterated that she has moved on and only speaks about the family when they talk about her. Lindsie Chrisley has not been a part of the Chrisley Knows Best show for several seasons now.

Will things ever get resolved between Todd and Lindsie?

Reconciliation doesn’t appear to be possible between the father and daughter. There has been a lot of damage done on both sides, but last summer, things spiraled out of control fast.

Todd Chrisley alleged his daughter had multiple affairs with members of Bachelor Nation, including Robby Hayes and Josh Murray.

For her part, Lindsie talked about the shady reconciliation Todd had with his son, Kyle Chrisley. The father and son had been estranged for years as well.

Things escalated when Kyle had a suicide attempt. Todd has been raising his son’s daughter, Chloe, for years now. The father and son duo appear to be doing well, and their relationship is on the mend.

As Chrisley fans wait to see what will happen next week, it is unlikely that things change between the father and daughter. Todd Chrisley is doing well, and with his show returning next week, things are on the upswing.

Lindsie Chrisley’s podcast is back, and she is working on falling pregnant with a baby girl.

Chrisley Knows Best returns Thursday, July 9 at 9/8c on the USA network.