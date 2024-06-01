Are the Duggars trying to distract from Shiny Happy People Season 2?

Things are stirring up in the Duggar world.

May was a month of returns to social media and debuting a new potential family member.

There was also news that Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is filming a second season.

It’s been a busy month for the Duggar family, but speculations about why some chose to return to the spotlight are running wild.

Jim Bob Duggar is a master of strategy and distraction. He knows what fans and critics want to see, and when something negative is ready to happen, he instructs his children to post things that will draw attention elsewhere.

What could be coming next for the super-sized family?

Jana Duggar returned to Instagram

Seeing Jana Duggar return to Instagram after a long hiatus was interesting.

She disappeared after her legal trouble and only appeared in videos shared by her siblings. Most were from holidays, and a few were from Joy-Anna Duggar spending time with her sisters.

While Jana hasn’t done much on the social media platform, she is Jim Bob Duggar’s number one daughter. Remaining at home with the family and caring for her siblings and the chores has made her invaluable in his eyes.

Anna Duggar pops up on X

We did not have Anna Duggar returning to social media on our 2024 bingo cards.

She dipped out and disappeared after Josh Duggar was moved from the county jail to federal prison. After that, Anna posted a few times on X but then went radio silent.

The wife of the disgraced eldest Duggar son returned to comment on Donald Trump, but her post ended up backfiring heavily.

Not only did Anna get mercilessly trolled, but she was also called out for sticking by her man.

Jason Duggar debuts a mystery girl

Another thing that wasn’t on our bingo cards was another Duggar lost boy announcing a courtship, but here we are.

Jason Duggar shared a few beach photos with his lady love, though he kept her identity a secret.

Figuring out who she is has been a hot topic, with several guesses being tossed around. Fans and critics haven’t pinpointed who she is yet, but speculation is that Jason will have a full announcement soon.

Shiny Happy People Season 2

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets debuted last June, and a second season is being filmed.

Jill Duggar, Amy Duggar King, and Deanna Duggar all participated in the docuseries, which focused on the Duggars and their Fundamentalist lifestyle. It also heavily focused on Bill Gothard’s teachings and the things that went on behind the scenes in the church.

Details about Season 2 are unclear, but it could explain why some Duggar family members have returned to the spotlight.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.