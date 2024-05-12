Jana Duggar’s Mother’s Day post backfired — Here’s why

Jana Duggar recently returned to social media after over two years away.

It came just in time for Mother’s Day, and the eldest Duggar daughter didn’t waste the chance to shout out her mom, Michelle Duggar.

The mother-daughter duo posed for a photo opportunity at what appears to be outside the church they currently attend.

Both women looked happy, with smiles on their faces. Michelle wore traditional dress code attire, but Jana wore a dress that hit just above the knee and barely covered her shoulders.

The Counting On star wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! 🤍”

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, the post backfired, and Jana got a Mother’s Day wish of her own, with a bit of snark on the side.

Jana Duggar receives snarky response on Mother’s Day

Let’s be honest: some of us were waiting for this comment on one of the Duggar siblings’ Mother’s Day posts.

It landed on the right one, though.

While Jinger Duggar and Jessa Duggar were busy wishing they were there and talking about how Michelle Duggar is “the best,” a commenter hit the comment section head-on.

They wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day Jana since you raised most of the kids.”

Pic credit: @janamduggar/Instagram

It also isn’t lost on us that the username is similar to one Joy-Anna Duggar uses for her YouTube channel, complete with the same last name.

Jana Duggar has been dubbed ‘Cinderella’ for years

There’s been a clear opinion about Jana Duggar since the days of 19 Kids and Counting was airing.

She is the eldest daughter, who remains unmarried as all her sisters tied the knot and moved away from the Duggar compound. As they began to start families, Jana would often be seen watching them or holding them during events.

Jana was dubbed “Cinderella” because she did the chores and helped raise all her younger siblings. That didn’t end when the first set of children grew up, as Jana has been helping with the younger set of sisters, too.

The Counting On star remains a constant in the younger Duggar sisters’ lives. She filmed with them during a Q&A session Joy-Anna Duggar hosted when Austin Forsyth was away, and they had a sister sleepover at her house.

Despite everything that has happened within the family, including Jana’s own legal issues, it seems she still loves her mom very much. Will she keep the same energy for Jim Bob Duggar when Father’s Day rolls around next month?

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.