Jason Duggar debuts lady love: Is another Duggar wedding being planned?

One of the Duggar lost boys has found his lady love.

Jason Duggar is one of the few Duggar sons left to marry off, but it seems that could already be in the works.

Since Counting On was canceled, he has kept a more private life, only sharing trips to visit Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo in California, spending time with his siblings, and the occasional random adventure.

His courtship with the mystery lady has been kept under wraps. The photos he shared don’t reveal who she is, but she is likely from a family the Duggars know.

Last month, Jason celebrated his 24th birthday, which is around the age his older brothers, Jeremiah and Jedidiah Duggar, tied the knot.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It seems he has found the one, and from the mere glances he gave to the public, it seems she is younger than him.

Jason Duggar goes Instagram official with his girl

When a Duggar sibling introduces their significant other to the public, it’s almost guaranteed they will marry said person.

There has only been one public failed courtship. Josiah Duggar was courting Marjorie Jackson when the Josh Duggar scandal broke in 2015. Shortly after that, the two split, and he went on to marry Lauren Swanson.

Jason Duggar took to Instagram to show off his new girl. He did not identify who she was, but the two were on the beach enjoying their time together.

The mystery girl donned a white sundress, less modest than some other Duggar wives may have worn in similar situations. He wore a white shirt and blue shorts, complementing her and the scenery.

He put a white heart as the only caption for the three-photo carousel share.

When will Jason Duggar tie the knot?

Typically, Duggar courtships don’t last too long, especially when the boys are trying to find wives.

Everything moves more quickly, and the couple intends to start a family immediately after they tie the knot. Several honeymoon babies are among the Duggar siblings.

Jason Duggar has not revealed how long he’s been dating the mystery girl, where she is from, or even her name. However, now that he’s shared what could be deemed intimate photos with the world, there is speculation that more information will be forthcoming.

Based on previous courtships among the lost boys, we expect a fall wedding, though a winter wedding wouldn’t be out of the question. Whether they will share details remains unclear, but Duggar detectives will look for when all the siblings gather in the same place.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.