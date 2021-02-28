Are the Brown’s better off living where they’re not second class citizens?

Kody Brown and his wives Robyn, Meri, Christine, and Janelle. Pic credit: TLC

Kody Brown’s wives had a “told you so” moment in another new clip released this week for Sister Wives.

The clip starts with Kody sitting among three of his wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn. They appear to be in Meri’s house in Flagstaff.

Kody says to his wives, “This actually makes me really glad we didn’t move to St. George now.”

Told you so

Janelle promptly replies, “Hallelujah, thank you!” with a laugh.

Meri chimes in and mockingly says, “Is this where we get to say told you so?”

Kody concedes by saying, “I guess so.”

Kody admits he “dreamed” of moving to St. George, a city in southern Utah, for years after the family moved to Las Vegas.

Janelle tells cameras that Kody admits now that he secretly wanted the family to move to St. George. Janelle said she and her wives’ response to his idea was, “No, we’re not moving back to a place where we’re second-class citizens and where it’s illegal.”

The “it” Janelle was referring to as illegal is plural marriage, or polygamy. She says Kody “is so funny sometimes.” But what is so funny about uprooting your family multiple times?

Kody begins speaking about anti-polygamy laws and he says these laws are reminders that they’re “second-class citizens” if “citizens at all.” He says he needs to be reminded to be glad he’s not living there and why, referring to the state’s anti-polygamy laws.

Bigamy offense amendment. Pic credit: TLC

Kody explains that lawmakers in Utah don’t “honor what we have made as a choice for ourselves as adults” and says they won’t even respect it, let alone honor it, and they go as far as to criminalize it.

Kody unforgivingly says it’s a reminder that they’re “better off not living there.”

Robyn says polygamists growing up in Utah were treated like ‘crazy, creepy, horrible people’

Robyn talks to Kody and the other two wives gathered and shares her experience of growing up in Utah, being made fun of by “teachers and kids” for being part of a plural family while in school.

Robyn feels that living in Utah now wouldn’t be an issue as an adult, and she wouldn’t mind living in Utah. But she feels her children would run into issues, prejudices, and rejection and she wants to protect her kids from that.

Visibly absent from the conversation was wife number three, Christine. She and Kody have had some marital problems as of late — she was seen in the season opener saying that everyone hates her, she has been the only wife adamantly against Kody’s one-house idea, we saw her and Kody argue in episode two over taking more than one car on a road trip to visit the Dargers, and she has been missing from the family’s live Tweets on Sunday nights.

Is another move in the their future?

Could this teaser indicate that the Browns are looking to move again? Kody can’t seem to stay happy in one place for long, as the family has lived in three different states just since the show premiered in 2010.

Viewers first met the polygamist family when they all lived under one roof in Lehi, Utah. The family fled the state for fear of persecution under Utah’s then-strict anti-polygamy laws (which have since been lessened).

They built four separate homes, one for each wife, in Las Vegas, NV on their own cul-de-sac, which seemed to be the perfect set-up for the family. But something prompted Kody to move once again, and while still in Vegas, he presented his idea to move to Flagstaff, AZ.

He got his way, and the family once again packed up and split up into four separate homes, this time further apart than a few steps out their front doors. The family purchased land on Coyote Pass and was supposed to build on it, but those plans seemed to have halted. Fans of the show look forward to seeing if any more out-of-state moves will play out this season.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.