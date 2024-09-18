Are Seán and Joanne still together? Here’s what the 90 Day Fiance newbie had to say

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newcomer Seán offered his fans a hint about his relationship status.

Seán, 38, and his wife, Joanne DiGesu, 43, are secretly married (for two years now).

After meeting online and hitting it off during one of Joanne’s psychic readings, Seán and Joanne decided to take their relationship to the next level.

Joanne explained that she and Seán decided to tie the knot during a trip to Ireland.

However, they refrained from telling anyone else for years, including their parents, kids, and friends.

The cat is finally out of the bag this season after Seán and Joanne dropped the news on their kids, Joanne’s best friend, and Joanne’s mom, Donna … which did not go over well, as 90 Day Fiance fans will remember.

Seán shares a throwback pic with Joanne

Now that Seán and Joanne’s storyline is heating up this season, the fun-loving couple is sharing more about their lives off-camera.

On Instagram, Seán recently posted a photo of himself and Joanne, geotagged in Dublin, Ireland.

The couple smiled in the photo and Seán showed off his wedding band.

“Throwback with the partner in crime ☠️ being I’m a felon and all 🫶😜 lol!” Seán captioned the upload.

Seán was questioned in the comment section regarding his relationship with Joanne.

Seán plays coy about his relationship with Joanne

Instagram user @pstannnnn mentioned that 90 Day Fiance cast members are bound by NDAs, restricting them from updating fans about their relationships in real time.

“I thought you guys can’t post if you’re together or not while the show is being aired?” Seán’s follower asked.

90 Day Fiance fans have some questions. Pic credit: @sean_90day/Instagram

In response, Seán wrote, “Hence the throwback part 💚.”

“Haha right, butttt the caption says it all :),” the fan continued.

Once again, Seán played coy, replying, “Read into it as you choose 🍀.”

What is Seán and Joanne’s relationship status?

So, are Seán and Joanne still together? And did Joanne make the move to Ireland?

It’s unclear, but the couple has shared more clues.

They have a joint Instagram account, @90daytowseanandjo, to upload videos.

There’s no way to tell when the Reels were recorded, but many appear to have been filmed in Seán’s native Ireland.

Because they both have children but live across the globe from each other, Joanne planned to make Ireland her home base and visit her sons, Joey and Jesse, as often as possible in New York.

As Seán explained, he overstayed his visa on his last visit to the US, so he is banned from the States for three years.

Seán’s comments about being in the US could be a major clue that Joanne has opted to move to Ireland, not vice versa.

As Seán told Joanne’s best friend, “[America] is a nice country, it’s nice people, but when I was there, I was homesick.”

In addition to their joint Instagram account, Seán and Joanne still follow each other on the social media platform.

Whether or not Seán and Joanne are still husband and wife remains to be seen, but their social media activity indicates they’re still happily married.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.