Are Cory and America from Big Brother 25 still together?

The Big Brother 25 season featured several showmances and even a mother-son duo.

Survivor legend Cirie Fields got to play with her son, Jared Fields, creating the first duo that summer.

But several showmances also became very pronounced, and we aren’t speaking about the relationship between Matt Klotz and Reilly Smedley that was doomed from the start.

Jared and Blue Kim became a showmance on one side of the house. America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger began snuggling up as well.

Jared and Blue had rough patches in the BB25 house, and their relationship didn’t last in the real world.

America and Cory stayed strong in the game and even continued their relationship in the BB25 jury house.

To quickly recap how that season ended, 21-year-old college student Cory was voted out in eighth place on Day 79. It was on Day 86 that 27-year-old medical receptionist America got voted out. They each voted for Jag Bains to win.

Are America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger still together?

Nearly a year after Big Brother 25 began, America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger are still together.

The Big Brother showmance is still strong, and the happy couple frequently creates online content. They also weigh in on what has happened with Big Brother alums.

Cory recently posted about the delayed BB26 Live Feeds, suggesting it will be “catastrophic” to what fans get to see this summer.

Below is a recent TikTok that Cory and America created. They love having fun online together while creating fun content for their fans.

More Cory and America news and notes

America moved to Tennessee to be closer to Cory, while Cory returned to school to finish his degree. He recently graduated, and the future is wide open for the Big Brother alums.

We expect to hear much from Cory and America as BB26 begins, and they are involved in a live watching session of the Big Brother 26 season premiere in New York City.

Will they appear on reality TV again? We will have to wait and see.

More news from the Big Brother world

A Big Brother alum has stated that the show was infiltrated. She feels that social media influencers have taken over the show.

Elsewhere, Derek Xiao from BB23 got a drastic new haircut. He and his girlfriend Claire Rehfuss won The Amazing Race after playing Big Brother and are still together.

With so many successful Big Brother showmances, a duos season could be a fun twist in the future.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the season featuring Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez (Big Brother 25).

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.