Are Big Brother couple Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss still together?

Big Brother 23 featured Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss.

The BB23 cast members were on the wrong side of The Cookout alliance that summer, leading to their early exits from the game.

But Derek and Claire made it to the jury phase. A romantic relationship developed between them in the jury house.

The secret of the relationship between Derek and Claire was kept close by their fellow jury members, and it only became public after the season finale.

As a reminder, The Cookout dominated that season, taking all six of its alliance members to the end.

The BB23 jury voted unanimously for Xavier Prather to win over Derek Frazier. It made Xavier the first winner of the $750,000 prize. The prize had been at $500,000 for the previous 22 seasons.

A relationship between Deek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss

Derek, a product manager, and Claire, an artificial intelligence engineer, kept busy after playing Big Brother 23.

Derek immediately filmed the first season of The Challenge: USA, with CBS placing many of its reality TV stars on a new Challenge spin-off. He didn’t last very long, but it served as a springboard.

The Amazing Race 34 cast featured Derek and Claire as a dating couple from Los Angeles, California. Though their relationship was still fresh, the Big Brother showmance got to take a trip around the world.

Derek and Claire were very good at the Race, possibly due to their experiences from other reality competition shows. They won the $1 million prize and became only the second Big Brother team to accomplish that feat.

Below is a video that Derek shared on YouTube a year after the couple won The Amazing Race.

Are Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao still together?

Derek and Claire are still together.

The Big Brother showmance is still going strong several years later.

The meeting in Summer 2021 almost didn’t happen, as Claire was an alternate for the BB23 cast. She became a last-minute replacement, and the rest is history.

Claire and Derek frequently post on social media. They love to share their latest adventures, including a recent ski trip.

Below is a newer post that Claire shared after they had fun celebrating Valentine’s Day.

Big Brother 23, The Challenge: USA Season 1, and The Amazing Race 34 episodes are available for streaming on Paraoumt+. Those are the seasons featuring Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss.

Big Brother returns in the summer of 2024 on CBS.