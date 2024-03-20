Big Brother couple Jeff and Jordan celebrate wedding anniversary with fun video and past relationship photos

Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder are considered Big Brother royalty.

The couple began a showmance on Big Brother 11, married after the show, and has two kids.

Jordan won BB11, netting the nice $500,000 prize for her efforts. Jeff was voted as America’s Favorite Houseguest that summer.

The couple competed on The Amazing Race 16, then returned for Big Brother 12. It was a busy time for them on reality TV.

During Big Brother 16, Jeff proposed to Jordan at the house, where they had spent many days together.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jordan also returned to help host Big Brother: Reindeer Games this past winter.

Jeff and Jordan celebrate a fun wedding anniversary

The happy couple got married on March 15, 2016. They have been going strong ever since.

Jeff shared a fun collage of photos for the couple to celebrate their anniversary. The first image shows them chatting with host Julie Chen Moonves at the Big Brother house.

The latest image is from a recent date night as the couple celebrated being together for years.

“8 years married & still going 💪 Love you @bbjordanlloyd Happy Anniversary ❤️ 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦🙏,” Jeff captioned his post.

Jordan’s post was a video of images from over the years. Cute images from their time in the Big Brother house, on The Amazing Race, and vacationing as a couple are included.

Jordan also shared photos from the birth of their kids, the wedding day, and their new podcast. It is a fun journey through the years.

“Happy Anniversary Jeffrey❤️ (We made it through the 7 year itch😂😂 @jeffschroeder23),” Jordan captioned her post.

More news from the Big Brother world

Nicole Anthony from Big Brother 21 just got married. She was named AFH that season and got invited back to play on Big Brother: All-Stars 2 (BB22).

Many fellow houseguests also attended the wedding, where Nicole married Brian Fontanez.

She isn’t the only one from BB21 with big news. Ovi Kabir recently popped the question to his long-time girlfriend. Ovi was in the Big Brother house on Nicole’s first season.

A new season of Big Brother is under construction. The producers are forming the BB26 cast, and they compete for a $750,000 prize this summer.

A theme and start date will be revealed later, but CBS has already ordered the new installment for the coming summer.

Previous episodes from Big Brother 11 and Big Brother 12 are available for streaming on Paramount+. Those are the seasons featuring Jeff and Jordan.

Big Brother returns in Summer 2024 on CBS.