Are Amira and Andrew from 90 Day Fiance still together?

Usually, the hardest part about the K1 visa process is getting approved but that’s only half the battle in the case of Andrew and Amira.

This season of 90 Day Fiance features a new obstacle, COVID-19.

The couple’s visa has been approved but they worry that it’s going to expire before they can use it due to the travel ban brought by the contagious virus.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The worst possible situation happened

Since the days are running out on their visa, Andrew got creative and proposed meeting in Mexico for what he called a ‘loophole’.

The plan was to spend 14 days in quarantine at a romantic beachside resort and then travel over to his home in Roseville, California.

Amira’s father already wasn’t a fan of his daughter’s future husband as he felt he was pressuring her into traveling during the global pandemic.

Amira even admitted to being afraid and felt like he was forcing her to prove her love since he tends to send her money.

Andrew made it to Puerto Vallarta safely but the same couldn’t be said about his French fiancee. He received an alarming message from her father that she had been detained in Mexico City.

He tried calling airport security but failed to get any information due to him not being able to speak Spanish.

Are Andrew and Amira still together?

Although they’ve only appeared for two episodes, they are making franchise history being the first couple to bring light to detention centers on the show.

Andrew took to a Q&A session on Instagram to answer fan’s questions about the current season.

Fans heard the news of Amira getting detained and are wondering, “Are you and Amira still together?”

Pretending like he’s calling out to her in a video clip, he says, “Hey Amira, are we still together?”

When he receives no response, he ultimately says, “I don’t know.”

As for Amira, she has a promo photo of herself and Andrew on her Instagram page but there is literally nothing else there to indicate that they are still together.

Andrew isn’t even commenting on Amira’s gorgeous pictures even though other 90 Day Fiance cast members certainly are.

Due to confidentiality contracts, Andrew and Amira can’t reveal their current relationship status. However, the couple doesn’t follow each other on social media so that’s never a good sign.

Do you think Andrew and Amira are still together?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.