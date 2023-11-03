Annie and David Toborowsky celebrate six years of marriage and say ‘it wasn’t easy’

90 Day Fiance viewers didn’t have much hope in David and Annie when they tied the knot six years ago – but look at them now.

The couple recently celebrated six years of marriage and confessed in a post that it “wasn’t easy” in the beginning, but they didn’t give up on each other.

We witnessed those early years when David was broke after losing his job and home.

Meanwhile, he was trying to woo a then 24-year-old Annie, whom he met during a visit to Thailand, and the pair got engaged soon after.

Annie was hoping for a better life in the U.S. with David, but unfortunately, paying the $1500 dowry — as per Thai tradition — plus purchasing gifts for Annie’s parents completely wiped out the rest of his savings.

Annie was shocked to find out that the then 48-year-old didn’t have a dime to his name or even a place to rest his head, or hers, for that matter.

The couple had to live with David’s friend Chris and his wife Nikki for a while.

However, a lot has changed since then, and these days, Annie and David are doing just fine in more ways than one.

90 Day Fiance couple David and Annie celebrate six years of marriage

The couple beat the odds and have made their marriage work despite cultural differences, a 24-year age gap, financial issues, and family drama.

Annie took to Instagram to write a message on their wedding anniversary and shared a sweet moment of her and David.

“Happy wedding anniversary my love @toborowsky_david ❤️ 6 years I ago I said I do and it was the best decision in my life,” she wrote.

“Event thought it wasn’t easy from the beginning but we never give up on each other,” said Annie. “I just want to say thank you for everything, for loving, supporting and make me your Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

David and Annie are keeping things fun in their marriage

David and Annie have become fan favorites in the franchise, and we love seeing their playful banter on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

That’s why the couple has managed to keep their marriage alive and spicey for all these years as they continue to have fun with each other.

The adventure-loving pair has been traveling and enjoying their shared love of exotic food.

They also do a lot of date nights, and a few days ago, Annie treated her hubby to a special night out at Volanti in Scottsdale, Arizona.

David posted a stunning photo as they posed on the terrace overlooking the runway.

“Thank you my love for such an amazing date last night. I am so grateful to have you as my amazing wife. I love you Annie Suwan Toborowsky,” wrote David.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.