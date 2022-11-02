David Toborowsky shares anniversary message for his ‘queen’ Annie Suwan

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan had their anniversary. Pic credit: @toborowsky_david/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fan favorite couple David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan just celebrated a milestone in their relationship, having had their fifth wedding anniversary.

David shared a heartfelt post about his Thai wife and an adorable selfie they took to commemorate the occasion.

David and Annie have proved that their 24-year age difference has not stood in the way of their love, and they are one of the longest lasting 90 Day couples and have never shown signs of a rough patch.

In David’s selfie, which Annie appeared to have taken, David wore a black pinstripe suit jacket with a red tie and a light blue shirt. He had a buzz cut and was smiling widely.

Annie had her face pressed up to David and had simple makeup, her down and cascading over one shoulder, and a shared smile on her face.

In the caption, David wrote, “I am so blessed that I have been able to wake up next to the most amazing wife in the world 🌎 today we celebrate our 5th Anniversary and I pray for another 100 years together as she is my Queen My Best Friend and Soul Mate.”

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan are 90 Day Fiance franchise alums

David and Annie were originally on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance, followed by Season 3 of Happily Ever After?

The pair have also been featured on Foody Call, What Now?, Self Quarantined, Love Games, and Pillow Talk.

They were even popular enough to get their own spinoff in David & Annie: After the 90 Days, which has one completed season already. Loren and Alexei Brovarnik were the other couple to receive the After the 90 Days spinoff.

During Season 1, David and Annie traveled to Thailand to try and get student visas for Annie’s brother and cousin to come to America for school and live with them.

While unsuccessful in their attempts, they will try again in Season 2.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days has been renewed for a second season

David & Annie: After the 90 Days will be returning for a second season with David and Annie going back to Thailand to try for the visas again for Annie’s teenage relatives.

This time, David’s opinionated daughter Ashley will accompany them, and the whole gang will travel to Phuket.

