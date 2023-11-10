Annie and David Toborowsky ask for help as they share plans to have a baby using IVF

Annie Suwan and David Toborowksy have been married for six years, and now they’re ready to expand their family.

The 90 Day Fiance couple asked their social media followers for advice since they’re planning to conceive via IVF.

Annie and David revealed that they’ve been on the journey for two years without success.

On their spinoff show, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the couple teased a possible pregnancy when Annie missed her period. That turned out to be false.

Initially, they were not interested in having kids, but after taking care of Annie’s brother Jordan and her cousin Amber, 30-year-old Annie felt the urge to become a mother.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

David is already a dad to three adult kids from his first marriage, but he and Annie have no kids together–at least not yet.

Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky are ready to start their IVF journey

Annie and David are planning to have a baby via IVF, but after two years of trying to find an IVF center they solicited help from their social media followers

Annie posted a sonogram on her Facebook page and tagged David in the post.

“Well, my dear friends we have been looking for IVF for over 2 years now, and we need your suggestions #IVF,” she wrote.

The 90 Day Fiance star reiterated in the photo that they are currently “looking for IVF centers” and asked people to message her or David with suggestions.

Annie Suwan asks for help online. Pic credit: Annie Suwan Toborowsky/Facebook

The duo didn’t reveal why they have gone the surrogacy route, but we know that they’ve both faced obstacles that could prevent them from conceiving naturally.

54-year-old David had a vasectomy years ago and would need to have the procedure reversed to have another child.

However, David revealed that his other option is surgical sperm removal.

In Season 2 of the couple’s spinoff show, we also found out that Annie was taking medication for PCOS, but a doctor’s visit revealed that the Thai native was perfectly healthy and had plenty of eggs to conceive.

90 Day Fiance star Annie Suwan is getting practice with her newborn nephew

In the meantime, Annie is getting plenty of practice with her nephew, who she debuted on Instagram in September.

The TLC star posted a video with the tiny newborn and acknowledged that she was “scared” to hold him.

As Annie tried to get comfortable with the newest member of her family, David’s voice could be heard in the background instructing his wife on how to properly hold the infant.

“I don’t know how to hold him the right way yet lol 😂,” she confessed in the caption.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.