Anna Duggar spotted for the first time in months, eyes look ‘dissociate-y’

Anna Duggar hasn’t been seen in recent months, seemingly disappearing from the spotlight and family events altogether.

When Josh Duggar was convicted on CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) charges and subsequently sentenced, Anna was at the courthouse every single day.

After he was transferred to FCI Seagoville in Texas, Anna would occasionally pop up in Duggar family event vlogs, especially the Christmas ones.

However, she seemingly disappeared and hasn’t been spotted with the family in months. Even her children seemed to have been removed from the spotlight.

However, Anna is still heavily ingrained in the Institute in Basic Life Principles and spent the week in Big Sandy, Texas, for the family conference.

She was posing with a few women from the conference and looked less like herself.

Anna Duggar spotted in Big Sandy for conference

On Duggar Snark Reddit, a user found a photo of Anna Duggar and other women.

The OP did not specify where they found the photo, but it was taken during the April 8 to April 12, 2024 conference in Big Sandy, Texas.

It’s a huge event that several families from all over the country attend every year. Many bring their campers and spend time with other families as they attend the scheduled services for the day and interact with like-minded people.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have been attending this conference and talking about it for years, and it’s likely they were there with the younger children. And given that they both visited Josh Duggar, it seems that was a stop on their way to the conference.

Anna Duggar looks ‘so traumatized’

The comment section of the Reddit thread lit up with comments about Anna Duggar and how she appeared to look in the photo.

One user wrote, “Her eyes looks crazy. I bet shes been so traumatized.”

Another said, “Maybe it’s just an awkward picture but her eyes defs seem like, dissociate-y to me”

Pic credit: u/lillyarchive/Reddit

It’s unclear whether Anna and her children officially moved to Texas to be near Josh so they can visit every chance they get or if they are still living in the windowless warehouse on the Duggar property.

Anna’s sister, Priscilla, and her husband, David Waller, live in Texas and are likely helping her. David has been seen with Josh and even spent time with him and Joseph Duggar a few weeks ago.

It will be interesting to see if any of the Duggar siblings were at the conference and whether they will choose to share photos.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.