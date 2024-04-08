Michelle Duggar looked ‘skinnier’ during prison visit with Josh Duggar

Michelle Duggar has seemingly aged backward since Counting On went off the air a few years ago.

She has endured immense stress due to her eldest child, Josh Duggar, and his legal issues, as well as Jinger Duggar and Jill Duggar writing books.

However, despite disappearing from the spotlight and abandoning social media, Duggar fans occasionally catch glimpses of Michelle in Joy-Anna Duggar’s weekly vlogs.

The Counting On matriarch didn’t attend the legal proceedings for her eldest son, Josh Duggar, so it was surprising that she and Jim Bob Duggar visited him in FCI Seagoville in Texas.

Seeing Michelle with Jim Bob visiting Josh surprised another prison visitor, who spoke out about seeing the former reality TV stars.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Even in a prison setting, the Duggars seem to draw attention.

Michelle Duggar looks ‘skinnier’ while visiting Josh Duggar

Weight loss has been noticeable in Michelle Duggar since Counting On has gone off the air.

Followers gushed over her when she popped up in Joy-Anna Duggar’s video, claiming she was aging backward.

While speaking with The Sun, a fellow prison visitor shared details about Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar and their visit with Josh Duggar.

They said, “[Michelle] was in a skirt and blouse and looked skinnier then I remembered.”

The insider continued, “Jim Bob was leaned back with his arm across the chair, his wife kinda tucked into his side.”

Seeing Josh lasted roughly five hours. They enjoyed snacks but didn’t use the game cabinet. Instead, they chose to sit and talk.

Josh Duggar had more visitors last month

News about Josh Duggar and his stay in FCI Seagoville is less and less as time passes.

Anna Duggar and their seven children spend time with Josh. Her brother-in-law, David Waller, often accompanies her to help manage the children.

Last month, Joseph Duggar went to see his big brother along with David. The two spent a few hours with Josh. It was an interesting turn of events as Joe didn’t attend any of the proceedings or speak out when Josh was sentenced to over a decade behind bars.

There’s been no indication of any of the other Duggar siblings, though we do know Jedidiah Duggar was in contact with him while he was being held in the county jail while he awaited trial and the subsequent transfer to federal prison.

Jim Bob and Michelle aren’t giving up on Josh Duggar.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.