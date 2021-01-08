Anna Duggar shares photo of Mackynzie and Meredith snuggling with a book

Anna Duggar shared a new photo of Mackynzie and Meredith and Counting On fans can’t get enough of the sisterly love the girls share.

Over the course of the last year, photos of her girls have gotten a lot of attention.

Mackynzie has grown up to be a beautiful young girl. She holds a special place in viewers’ hearts who have watched her grow up on television.

Their sister bond has been put on display again, and this time, it was them reading together.

Counting On fans gush over the sisters

In the photo, Meredith is cozied up to Mackynzie as they read together. Their bond is one that is special, and Anna Duggar captures some of the moments and shares them with followers.

Her posts fill up with comments about her little girls. While most of them are sweet and loving, there are some that can be pretty harsh.

Luckily though, this time, commenters appear to be more on the positive side.

One follower said, “So sweet. Your girls are so pretty and they always look so nice. [heart emoji]” Another chimed in, “Your kids are just beautiful.”

What’s next for Anna Duggar and her girls?

Over the last several months, there has been a lot of interest in Anna Duggar and the hairstyles she put on her girls. They have been incredibly cute looks, and Counting On fans have begged for tutorial videos.

As of now, Anna has yet to make a tutorial for the braids she does. However, she does still continue to post adorable photos of the two older girls, especially when they are doing cute things or spending time with family.

They are still not officially part of Counting On, though they have made appearances for events and other special occasions. Last season, Anna was a part of the Christmas episode as she shared Maryella Duggar with the family and the baby girls from the 2019 Duggar baby boom took photos together.

Most recently Anna Duggar was promoting Discovery+ and showing off the TV stand Josh Duggar made for them. He refinished an old fireplace and she wanted to show it off. It was a perfectly planned photo.

Fans will continue to follow her and her family and watch the children grow. Anna and Josh have six kids now, and she hasn’t ruled out a seventh.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.