Anna Duggar shares perfectly posed photos of daughters, shows how grown up Mackynzie is

Anna Duggar shared an adorable picture of her three girls.

Mackynzie, Meredith, and Maryella are always big attention-getters. From their hairstyles to their sometimes matching outfits, Anna sure knows how to style her little ones.

Counting On fans often gush over how adorable the little girls are, and this time was no different.

Perfectly posed photo

The latest photo of Anna Duggar’s daughters is perfectly posed. Mackynzie is holding Maryella while Meredith looks up at her smiling.

Their happiness is always noted and appreciated. Even though Anna isn’t shown a lot on Counting On, she and the kids do make appearances.

As the first Duggar grandchild, Mackynzie is important to the franchise. She is the one viewers watched grow up. From her birth to all of her first moments, Counting On fans were there every step of the way.

And, of course, each girl has her own adorable hairdo. Maryella is wearing a simple headband with a flower, Meredith has a ribbon-wrapped bun, and Mackynzie is sporting a side braid complete with a ribbon tied in a bow at the end.

When will Anna Duggar add another little one to the family?

For a while, there has been speculation Anna Duggar may be pregnant. She debunked that, saying that she was still breastfeeding and enjoying her time with Maryella.

Josh and Anna seem to welcome a baby every second year, so if another baby was to come along, getting pregnant in 2021 would fit for the couple. Currently, they lead the pack of Duggar siblings with the most children.

With six little ones running around, the couple is keeping busy. They recently spent some time in Texas over Thanksgiving for a Keller family reunion. Of course, they caught some flack for the number of people in attendance, but Anna made no apologies.

Now that Maryella has celebrated her first birthday, the next big event for Anna Duggar to look forward to is Christmas. Typically, the Duggars go all out with a big family gathering, but will they still this year?

If they are filming, viewers will likely see the holiday episodes in about six months. The most recent season of Counting On featured last year’s holiday, complete with Jim Bob Duggar as the donkey in the play.

As of writing this, TLC still has not yet confirmed a new season.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.