Anna Duggar shared adorable first birthday photos of Maryella Hope

Anna Duggar has finally shared Maryella’s first birthday photos.

Last week, the littlest daughter of Anna and Josh Duggar celebrated her first birthday.

She is one of the last ones who were born from the 2019 Duggar baby boom. Her name is a nod to Grandma Mary Duggar, who suddenly passed away in June 2019.

Counting On fans were wondering when Anna would share the photos of Maryella’s special day, and the photos did not disappoint.

Maryella’s sweet first birthday photos

The photos that were shared by Anna Duggar were nothing short of adorable. Maryella’s wonder with the balloons and her stuffed lamb was caught perfectly.

Over the course of the year, Anna has been sharing monthly updates of her littlest one. From her first month to the big first birthday, there has been a timeline of her little life shared with all of the family’s followers.

As one of the many granddaughters born in a row, she joined three other cousins who were born just a little ahead of her. Ivy Jane was born in May 2019 and both Addison and Bella were born within days of one another at the beginning of November.

Now that she is toddling around and keeping up with her siblings, Maryella is officially one of the “big kids.” She is like Mackynzie’s little twin and the photos Anna shares of her girls always garner plenty of attention.

What has Anna Duggar been up to?

For Thanksgiving, Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar took all of their kids to the Keller family reunion in Texas. All of her siblings and their families were there and each family had their own color-coded shirts.

She caught plenty of flack for attending an event in the middle of a pandemic, but she was also in attendance at Family Alert Camp when Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar went down with the Spiveys as well.

It is likely that she will appear on the upcoming season of Counting On, especially if the holidays are filmed again. Anna was on a lot last season, as were her children.

Viewers have been watching as they grow up through social media. Their appearances on the show have been infrequent and nothing like before when 19 Kids and Counting was airing.

It has been a week since Maryella Duggar celebrated her first birthday and she continues to garner plenty of attention over how sweet she appears to be.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.