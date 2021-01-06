Anna Duggar advertises for Discovery+, reveals Josh Duggar built her a TV stand

Anna Duggar has been fairly quiet on social media.

She popped up with a photo promoting Discovery+, the new streaming service that will encompass several networks and their shows, including Counting On.

Little Maryella was sitting perfectly posed on a little stool and the television feature Joanna Gaines.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Advertising for a show she isn’t technically on

While it wasn’t shocking that Anna Duggar shared a photo and purposely used it to promote Discovery+, it was a bit odd.

She and Josh Duggar are not a part of Counting On. He has been forbidden to be on the network in any capacity and has been edited out of footage from family events that have been filmed.

As far as Anna is concerned, she can film and has on occasion. She was a big part of the beginning of the 19 Kids and Counting spin-off when it was originally titled, Jill & Jessa: Counting On. Now, it is an infrequent appearance here and there, though last season she did appear quite a bit.

Showing off her home

Even though the photo was meant to advertise for the network and their streaming service, it also got plenty of for other reasons.

Followers asked about her TV stand and her firewood holder. Of course, Anna Duggar revealed that the wood stand was bought, but Josh Duggar was the one who built it for it. He turned an old fireplace into what they have now.

Where Anna and Josh live has been a hot topic. Many have noted that they believe the couple lives in one of the warehouse buildings at the compound, which makes sense. It is clear that they live with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, just not inside the big house.

Over the last year or so, Anna has done a lot of sharing from inside her home. From decor to photos featuring the children, it has been put on display.

Will Anna and Josh Duggar have more children?

Right now, the couple currently has six children. Their littlest, Maryella, celebrated her first birthday back in November. Anna has talked about having more children, and baby number seven isn’t ruled out yet.

There are typically two years between the children, with Mackynzie turning 11 last fall and Maryella turning one. If they hold true to tradition, Anna could very well announce she and Josh are expecting again in the coming months.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.