Anna Duggar proves she stalks social media after liking tweet about ‘free speech’

Anna Duggar is still checking on social media despite not posting much in over a year.

Her husband, Josh Duggar, is awaiting sentencing after being convicted on two child pornography charges in December 2021.

As she remains her husband’s support system while he is behind bars, Anna is checking in on social media.

Anna Duggar ‘likes’ tweet from Elon Musk

News broke earlier this week that Elon Musk purchased the social media platform Twitter.

He tweeted about “free speech,” and Anna Duggar liked his tweet.

Musk wrote, “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.”

While the former reality TV star didn’t say anything, her like on the tweet reveals that she is scanning social media.

This isn’t the first time Anna has been spotted on social media, but it is one of the very few. She did share a “more to the story” link on social media about Josh Duggar, which was just his appeal for his conviction. There was also a comment she made following her sister welcoming another child.

Aside from that, Anna Duggar has remained quiet since Josh Duggar’s April 2021 arrest on the child pornography charges. He stood trial in December, and after nearly two weeks of testimony, he was found guilty on both accounts.

What is Anna Duggar doing now?

Anna Duggar has remained out of the spotlight since she was seen leaving Josh Duggar’s trial in December, following his guilty verdict.

She’s rumored to be living back in the house on Jim Bob Duggar’s property, near the big house. Anna has taken part in the Duggar holidays, and most recently, she was spotted smiling at a vow renewal.

Josh Duggar will be sentenced on May 25, which is a little less than a month away. Anna wants to be reunited with her husband, as she still believes he is innocent. Since December, she has not seen Josh, as the jail doesn’t allow visitors. They have done video phone calls, but nothing in person.

It’s unclear what Anna Duggar will do after Josh receives his sentence. He faces 20 to 40 years in prison and up to a $500,000 fine. She has been taking care of their seven children with the help of the Duggar family. She will likely remain by his side, no matter the outcome.