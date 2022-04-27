Jameela Jamil quit Twitter after Elon Musk bought social media platform

Jameela Jamil announced on Monday that she would be leaving Twitter after Elon Musk purchased the platform. Pic credit: @jameelajamil/Instagram

Jameela Jamil has announced she will be leaving Twitter after Tesla co-founder Elon Musk bought the social media platform for $44 billion.

The Good Place star, ironically enough, made the announcement on Twitter itself, as did many other celebrities.

However, Jameela’s page (as of now) is still up, along with the majority of the other users who criticized Elon’s takeover.

Jameela, the girlfriend of singer James Blake, has used Twitter frequently, sometimes multiple times per day. She posts opinions about everything from Kim Kardashian, to racism, to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jameela Jamil told her Twitter followers she was writing her final tweet on Monday

On April 25, Jameela tweeted, “One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will FINALLY leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it’s win win for you all really.”

That same day, she continued tweeting, writing, “Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really any excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck.”

Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fBDOuEYI3e — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 25, 2022

Reactions to Jameela’s announcement were mixed

Reactions to Jameela’s tweet were mixed, with some followers claiming they would also be leaving Twitter, while others criticized her for what they considered hypocrisy.

One Twitter user, who also claimed they would be leaving the platform, wrote, “I only just got on here. Have had an account forever, but only just started posting recently. That was a short visit. I too will be packing my bags and leaving. At least my luggage is light.”

Another user, who did not agree with Jameela’s decision, wrote, “Let me get this right. You are leaving because you think more open speech is bad and you want to be on a platform that censors speech. That this censorship will lead to more freedom of speech…? What?”

Twitter announced Elon Musk bought the platform for $44 billion

In a news release on Monday, Twitter made a statement, saying they have “entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”

In his own statement, Elon Musk said of the purchase, “Twitter has tremendous potential — I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

Sensing the mass exodus that would happen among high profile users and perhaps responding to their criticism, Elon tweeted, “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.”

Where will Jameela post her opinions now?

For her part, it will be interesting to see where Jameela will now post her opinions. The actress, model, and presenter frequently posts about bigger issues like body positivity and abortion rights, as well as celebrity issues like the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

The takeover from Elon Musk will take months to finalize, so perhaps we will see more of her for a while.