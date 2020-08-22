Anna Duggar debuts new hairstyle on Meredith, Counting On fans call it ‘precious’

Anna Duggar is getting plenty of attention for the way she styles her daughters’ hair. Her braiding skills have followers talking, but the most recent photo of Meredith Duggar proves that the former reality star should have been a hairdresser.

The last several photos have featured gorgeous braids on Mackynzie and Meredith. This one, though, is a bow made of hair at the top of the little girl’s blonde head.

Counting On fans love Anna Duggar’s hair skills

Over the last couple of months, Anna Duggar has been sharing more and more photos of her children. She currently has six with Josh Duggar. There are three boys and three girls, but the baby girl hasn’t gotten in on the hairdo fun.

Earlier this week, Anna was asked by several Counting On fans and followers to start making tutorials for the braids she puts in Mackynzie and Meredith’s hair. She does have a YouTube channel like many of the other Duggar family members but hasn’t used it in quite some time.

With the latest creation of the hairbow made with hair, fans are still begging for Anna Duggar to start making tutorials. She has been showing off cute hairstyles and they want to know how to recreate the look.

What is coming up for Anna Duggar?

Throughout the latest season of Counting On, Anna Duggar and the kids have made appearances. The episode coming up is all about Christmas with the Duggars, so it is likely she will appear again.

She and Josh Duggar have not been on the show as regulars since 19 Kids and Counting was canceled and Counting On was born. Anna has made various appearances throughout the 11 season of the new show, but as the years go on, she is seen less and less.

Currently, Anna is homeschooling her kids. She shared a photo of Meredith working on her upper and lowercase letters earlier this week as well. On occasion, Counting On viewers have gotten to see Anna and Michelle Duggar working together on lessons for the kids because Mackynzie and Josie are learning the same things.

It has been a whirlwind year for the Duggar family, and Anna Duggar has shown up and shown out with her hairstyling skills. From braids to bows, Mackynzie and Meredith are always dolled up.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.