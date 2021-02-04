Angelina Pivarnick blasts Jenni Farley during tense dinner on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Angelina Pivarnick blames Jenni Farley for negative energy during family dinner Pic credit: MTV

The long awaited confrontation between Jenni Farley and Angelina Pivarnick will finally happen on the next episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Fans have long anticipated the moment when Jenni and Angelina are finally in the same room after all of the drama at Angelina’s wedding.

Jenni arrived in Vegas after she got cleared by her doctor and the whole house was wondering what would happen once she and Angelina were together.

While Deena Cortese and Angelina were able to make amends, fans and castmates alike have not been as confident that Jenni and Angelina would be able to do the same.

During a sneak peek of the newest episode, Angelina is seen blasting Jenni Farley for bringing negative energy to the group as the roommates finally sat down together for a full family dinner.

Angelina is uneasy around Jenni

Jenni’s arrival brought the opportunity for the full cast to finally sit down together and have a large family dinner. The sneak peek showed that Angelina was a little uneasy around Jenni.

She said, “I do feel negativity in the room because Jenni’s at the table.”

When Angelina and her husband Chris Larangeira arrived at the dinner table, neither Angelina nor Jenni made eye contact with one another.

Angelina said, “I f***ing just feel her looking at me from across the table. I’m trying not to look. I know my husband really doesn’t want to look at her either. Just don’t look at her and all the negativity will be gone. Don’t look at her, and everything will be good.”

Tomorrow night, you could practically ✨ feel ✨ the awkward at family dinner! 😩 Is there any hope left for this crew on a new #JSFamilyVacation? pic.twitter.com/exETixt5tP — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) February 3, 2021

The roommates become uncomfortable

The sneak peek showed that Angelina wasn’t the only roommate who became uncomfortable at dinner.

There were several awkward moments where no one was speaking and the cast members were just looking at each other from across the table.

At one point, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino became upset in his confessional interview and said the circumstances were unacceptable.

He said, “What is the point if everyone sits together and doesn’t talk? That’s not us and we’re not going to accept this.”

Mike’s comment alluded to the possibility that the roommates will need to further intervene and help Jenni and Angelina put their issues in the past.

The boys gave an ultimatum to Angelina when she arrived in Vegas and asked her whether she wanted to be a part of the family or not. Will they do the same for Jenni?

Previews of what’s to come show that the boys had to call in reinforcements and invited Dr. Drew Pinsky to come to help them put an end to the drama once and for all. Will that be enough to save their family?

Fans can tune in to Jersey Shore Family Vacation to see if they can all become a happy family once again.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.