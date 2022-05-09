Angela Deem shows off her small waist in a Mother’s Day post to 90 Day Fiance fans

Angela Deem showed off her figure to 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Angela Deem celebrated Mother’s Day with fans on social media in a unique way by showing off her figure.

The 56-year-old grandma drew attention to her small waist in a montage video that featured several photos of Angela in the same outfit striking different poses.

In the caption of her post, Angela celebrated all the mothers out there.

Angela lost around 100 pounds during and after Season 6 of Happily Ever After? as viewers watched her bariatric and plastic surgery journey, and she has felt confident ever since.

Angela used the song “Make It Look Easy” to play over the short video that featured several pictures of herself that drew attention to her small waist.

In the video, Angela wore a yellow spaghetti strap top with Dolce and Gabbana black pants and heeled sandals. The first photo that was presented showed Angela with both her hands on one hip as she turned to the side.

In the second photo, Angela was still turned to the side but used both her hands to throw up two peace signs. The third photo was of Angela lunging toward the camera.

The video’s caption read, “To all My Queens Happy mother’s day #Celebrateyourself.”

Angela’s waist, which appeared to be drawing attention to, looked much thinner than 90 Day Fiance fans have historically been used to seeing her have up until Season 6 of Happily Ever After?.

Angela Deem recently sought help for her severe dental issues

During her segment on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries, Angela talked about how insecure she felt about her teeth and how she was finally ready to address her dental issues.

Angela flew to Beverly Hills to consult an oral surgeon there. At the appointment, Angela removed her upper and bottom dentures to reveal that she only had a few teeth left, and those that she had were severely rotted out.

After the examination, the doctor revealed that he could provide Angela with a hybrid plan so that she would have both dental implants and dentures to correct her smile and give her a healthy mouth.

The cost of the procedure would be upwards of 20k, and Angela said she had not talked to her 90 Day Fiance husband, Michael Ilesanmi, about it yet. In the past, Angela and Michael have fought about financials over Angela’s bariatric and cosmetic surgeries.

