Angela Deem most loved or hated? 90 Day Fiance fans freaking out during meet up

Angela Deem is a 90 Day Fiance franchise star who has amassed as many fans as she has haters.

The controversial Georgia native’s stardom gets her noticed out in public, and she recently shared an experience she had with 90 Day Fiance viewers.

Through her Instagram Stories, Angela reshared a fan’s video that featured a group of excited women fawning over her.

Angela has been in LA, and the fan’s video was geotagged at Hamberger Mary’s in West Hollywood. Over the video, the fan wrote, “Running into @deemangela the queen of 90 Day Fiance.”

The video showed Angela at the center of a group of women while talking on the phone to someone and holding a cigarette in one hand.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The fans in the video excitedly hugged her as many screams could be heard throughout the video.

Angela has shared other fan interactions before.

Angela seems to know she has a lot of haters, and she shouted them out in an Instagram share showing her interacting with a group of fans.

In the video, Angela was on a street corner as a large group of fans took turns hugging her and posing with her in pictures.

As she walked away, she served several poses to the camera before sticking her tongue out and wiggling her body around.

Audio with matching text played over the video, stating, “If you DON’T like me But you still watch me… You are Still a Fan Beeatch.”

Angela added to that sentiment with an emoji saying, “Thank you,” and another one of a blonde woman blowing a kiss at the bottom of the video.

Angela has not always had the best behavior in public settings

Angela may get recognized a lot while going about her life, but it hasn’t always been in a positive light.

The 57-year-old meemaw was filmed in July 2022 while acting up on a plane.

The video taken by a fellow air passenger showed Angela being irate toward a flight attendant. She was up out of her seat and using animated hand gestures to get her point across.

She seemed to blame the flight attendant for causing a problem with her and directed the flight attendant to get whoever she needed to resolve the issue.

In the video, Angela could be heard saying, “You are not the law enforcement. Get who you need to get because you started this s**t.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.