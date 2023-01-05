Angela Deem has a nasty message for her haters

Angela Deem gave a pointed video message to her haters. Pic credit: TLC

Controversial 90 Day Fiance alum Angela Deem recently acknowledged her haters with a nasty message through a video share.

Angela is known to be ornery, crass, loud, and overbearing in her personality. In the way she treats others, including her Nigerian husband Michael Ilesanmi, she has reputation for being abusive, emasculating, and a bully.

For years Angela has unabashedly showcased her behavior on the show and on social media, and she has amassed a large following of haters, with several calls over the years to have the TLC network fire her.

In any case, Angela is an enigma of the 90 Day franchise, and she seems to know it, judging by her recent video message to her haters.

In the video, Angela was filmed being greeted by 90 Day fans on the street. She hugged her fans, gave some a kiss on the cheek, and warmly took pictures with adults, kids, and families. The video panned several times to the number of people that were gathered around on the street corner to see her.

Angela gave several poses at the end of the video before sticking her tongue out while wiggling around.

Over the video was audio playing that said, “If you DON’ T like me But you still watch me… You are Still a Fan Beeatch.”

The message “Thank you” was also flashing at the bottom of the screen.

An emoji of a blonde woman blowing a kiss also appeared at the bottom of the video.

Angela Deem was unhinged on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

During Season 7 of Happily Ever After? viewers learned that Angela had a new man in her life named Billy and that she was smitten with talking to him and interacting with him on social media.

At the same time, she condemned Michael for being on social media and demanded that he take it down. When he refused, she surprised him by flying to Nigeria to confront him in person about taking his Instagram down to save their marriage.

Once in Nigeria, Angela became unhinged when she went to see Michael, and he didn’t appear right away. She ended up vandalizing his car, pushing him when he did appear, and causing a massive scene where her breast even became exposed.

Angela berated Michael in nasty arguments several times on that trip, including standing over him screaming and pointing in his face before Michael ultimately relented and took his Instagram down.

Angela’s Tell All behavior has also been volatile

Angela came into the Season 7 Tell All hot as well. She went straight for Usman Umar, with whom she had previous issues.

After yelling at Michael before the Tell All, she also took issue with him on stage before standing over Yara Zaya and screaming at her after she told Angela to sit down and be respectful.

Angela got so worked up that she stormed off the stage. Although, based on the Tell All trailer, she will come back to the stage eventually and have more interactions with her fellow castmates both during and after the Tell All.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.