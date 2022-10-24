90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers condemn Angela Deem’s behavior

The 90 Day Fiance audience is speaking out against Angela Deem. Pic credit: TLC

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, viewers have watched Angela Deem fly to Nigeria to confront her husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

What has transpired is proving to be deeply shocking and disturbing to viewers who have been condemning Angela’s behavior as abusive with calls for her to be off the show.

The 90 Day audience has watched Angela for many years and spinoffs. She is now in a relationship with Michael and has long been a controversial figure.

There have been many instances where she has escalated situations and made fans cringe and speak up for Michael, who has been at the forefront of said abuse.

During the latest episode, viewers watched Angela’s meetup with Michael to talk about their marriage escalating out of control again, with Angela leering over him, calling him a “b***h.”

Furthermore, she would not let him speak and brought up things she didn’t want Michael doing that she was doing herself unabashedly. Viewers have been speaking out about Angela’s behavior on screen this season and in the last episode.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers condemn Angela Deem

Twitter was ablaze with viewer comments about what they’d seen from Angela on Happily Ever After?.

One top comment read, “TLC, never bring Angela back to this show, including Single Life. She is verbally abusive, physically tries to hit him, controlling, demanding, and insecure. They would never bring a man back that acts like Angela to their partner.”

Another person shared a still image of Angela standing over Michael and screaming and wrote, “This is not only disgusting and irritating but abusive. Angela needs help. Get her off the show.”

Someone else slammed, “Angela makes it a point to completely emasculate Michael she is literally offended at the thought of him maturing, succeeding and being independent. His masculinity offends her white supremacist ideology. She’s a plantation wife.”

Yet another viewer exclaimed, “Angela is HORRIBLE!! That is abuse and I’m tired of Michael cowering in the corner as she hovers over him calling him b***h and everything else. If I was Michael she’d be one of those tourists who mysteriously disappeared on vacation.”

Michael Ilesanmi is rumored to be in America

According to Michael’s Aunt Lydia, who spoke with Angela’s ex-best friend Jojo who then talked to a 90 Day fan page that ran the story, Michael’s visa was approved around late February 2022.

Aunt Lydia allegedly broke the news out of concern for Michael’s safety in America, were he to live with Angela. Lydia claimed that she wanted Michael to move in with his family in Louisiana.

There have been no further updates about Michael’s visa status since then and no hints about his whereabouts.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.