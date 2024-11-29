Angela Deem has a warning for estranged husband Michael Ilesanmi

Things have always been tumultuous between Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi and now that they’ve split for good, it’s only gotten worse.

Angela is furious that Michael still lives in America and recently warned the Nigerian native.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum hopes for the day when her estranged husband is sent back to his home country, telling him to enjoy his time while he can.

Michael has been doing just that since he escaped Angela’s Georgia residence a few months ago after arriving in the U.S.

At first, he was reported missing but was later found safe, telling police he feared for his life and didn’t want to return to Angela’s home.

That bold move spelled the end of their troubled marriage and now they are in the midst of a contentious divorce, with Angela desperate to have Michael kicked out of the country.

Angela Deem has a message for her estranged husband Michael Ilesanmi

During an interview with Access, she issued a warning to the 36-year-old.

“Enjoy America while you can, because you’ll be going home soon,” she exclaimed.

Michael has made it very clear that he doesn’t want Angela to know his whereabouts, but she isn’t concerned about that.

“I don’t give where he’s at; I know where he’s going; that’s what I can tell you!” she told the media outlet.

The 90 Day Fiance star accuses Michael of fraud

During her chat with the media outlet, the controversial 90 Day Fiance star reflected on what she learned during their marriage and subsequent split.

“Your heart will lead you wrong; your instincts never go wrong,” she said, adding that she was loyal to Michael and didn’t get any loyalty in return.

In the meantime, the couple’s divorce is still in the early stages.

Angela filed an annulment in June, claiming that Michael “fraudulently induced” her into marriage “for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status” in America.

Michael has since filed a counterclaim against his estranged wife, alleging physical and mental abuse during their marriage.

Michael has raised over $50,000 on GoFundMe to help fund his battle against Angela, but Angela seems confident that the law will be on her side.

“There’s other women and men out there that’s going through what I think that I’m going through,” said the TLC star. “It is called frauding and that is against the law.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.