Angela Deem ‘drops it like it’s hot’ in throwback video

90 Day Fiance franchise alum Angela Deem has a big personality that shows through on the dance floor.

In a recent throwback video she posted on Instagram, the 57-year-old meemaw was having fun at “@hulkhoganshangout” for a birthday weekend on December 9, 2022.

Angela appeared in the video wearing a short black dress with cold shoulder sleeves. She wore grey spandex shorts under the dress and paired the look with light-colored flip-flops. Her bleach-blonde hair was in a high ponytail with a long blonde attachment, so the hair fell past her waist.

Angela was doing very animated dance moves with her arms and legs while making wild facial expressions, as she sometimes looked at the camera.

At one point, Angela dropped into a squat and put her hands on her knees while she tried to twerk to the song Drop It Like It’s Hot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She was the only one on the dance floor, and the camera panned toward the end of the video to show that Angela was in front of a DJ booth.

Over the video, Angela had two Bitmojis. One was a caricature of a blonde woman with their hand over their face, and the other was of the same blonde Bitmoji rolling on the floor laughing.

Angela Deem got mixed reviews on her dance performance

Angela doesn’t always leave the comments turned on on her Instagram posts, but this time she did.

Many fans and critics of Angela’s landed there to share their opinions on the wild dance and social media post.

The most popular comment mentioned Angela’s spandex shorts under her dress, while several others told Angela to “stop.”

A critic urged Angela to “tone it down,” saying she “forgets to act her age.“

However, a popular comment also remarked that people could have fun at any age.

Angela had supporters and haters commenting on her post. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

Angela also had a supporter who exclaimed that she should “Do what you love!” and stated that her “haters are Just jealous.”

A 90 Day Fiance viewer said Angela needed to “re-evaluate” her “goals in life,” while also saying she wished Angela the best.

Some of the same sentiments about Angela were echoed. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

90 Day Fiance viewers will see Angela Deem on their TV screens again for a new spinoff

Angela may be a controversial figure in the 90 Day Fiance franchise for her behavior and demeanor, but she has continued appearing in the franchise since 2018.

Angela has appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, the flagship 90 Day Fiance show, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? 90 Day Diaries, and 90 Day Bares All.

Now she is set to appear in a 90 Day Fiance “Couples Therapy” spinoff with her husband, Michael Ilesanmi. Filming for the show was done in January 2023.

Other cast members that will be featured on the show are Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown, and Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.