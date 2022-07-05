90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem bashed for still smoking, gets told to act her age

Angela Deem received flak from 90 Day Fiance viewers for not acting her age and still smoking. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem got herself in hot water with 90 Day Fiance fans after she was spotted smoking in a recent video she posted.

She also received heavy criticism for not acting her age, which is 55 years old.

During her time within the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Angela has been known to be a heavy smoker. Numerous doctors told her on Season 6 of Happily Ever After? to stop smoking for her health and surgery recoveries. However, Angela appears to still be smoking based on her video.

Another point of contention about the video was that Angela was gyrating around with another woman in what appeared to be a bar setting. Viewers found her behavior unflattering and dropped their thoughts in the comments.

90 Day Fiance viewers called out Angela Deem for her recent smoking and behavior

Angela used her Instagram to reshare a TikTok video of herself dancing with another older woman. They stood facing each other, and Angela was making different faces as she held a cigarette in her hand.

Towards the end of the video, she moved the lower half of her body quickly towards the other woman while her cigarette smoke filled the air.

A song played over the video, which appeared to take place in a bar setting.

In the comments section of Angela’s post, 90 Day viewers took aim at several problematic things they saw from her.

One top comment mentioned Angela’s smoking by remarking, “Omg you started smoking again.”

Another encouraged, “Girl, please STOP SMOKING (cigarette emoji) PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE.”

Other 90 Day critics focused on the way Angela was acting.

A popular notion read, “Love you are enjoying life, love your energy. But come on your not 20 even with surgeries. Have fun but sorry if I behaved like you have sometimes my kids and grandkids would be embarrassed.”

Someone else jabbed, “You need to act your age. You could have all the surgery in the world to make yourself look young but you are still old.”

While yet another person wrote, “Grandma please please act your age.”

Angela Deem frequently makes TikTok videos

Angela’s recent TikTok dancing video is a very common type of post for her on social media.

TikTok dancing and karaoke videos appear to be a passion of Angela’s, and her followers can count on her posting several per week and even a few per day on occasion.

