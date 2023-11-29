Amy Slaton shows off new man after Michael Halterman divorce

Amy Slaton is not missing her ex-husband, Michael Halterman, because she’s moved on with a new man since their divorce.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star seems happier than ever, and she just showed off her new beau on social media.

It won’t be long before everyone is caught up on everything that happened since we last saw the sisters on TV. Michael is out, and a new guy has taken his place and has even bonded with his young sons, Gage and Glenn.

The new season will give viewers an inside look as to what caused the demise of Michael and Amy’s marriage as things took a drastic turn since last season.

The teaser for the new season showed a side of Michael that we hadn’t seen before and will no doubt surprise long-time fans of the show.

However, Amy’s not losing any sleep over her ex because she’s feeling the love from her new man.

Amy Slaton goes TikTok official with her new man

Amy is no longer trying to keep her love life private, and she debuted her man on TikTok moments ago.

The pair have been dating for a while now but have been trying to keep their romance away from prying eyes.

Monsters and Critics reported in August that fans of the TLC star had spotted clues that Amy was dating someone new during a celebration for her youngest son, Glenn.

Amy’s boyfriend was also there for the one-year-old’s birthday party and was seen in the YouTube video that Amy posted of the event.

However, Amy’s man is now a part of the family, and she wants the world to know. The new photos on TikTok showed some fun moments with Amy and her beau.

He’s also bonded with the two kids Amy shares with her ex-husband Michael.

In some of the photos, he’s seen playing with Glenn, and in another, he held tight to both boys–one in each arm.

Amy captioned the post with their initials, “A & a,” while the song, Baby I Love You, played in the background.

The new season of 1000-Lb. Sisters show Amy and Michael’s marriage in turmoil

The countdown has begun for the new season of 1000-Lb. Sisters, and it will be heartbreaking for Amy as it shows the demise of her marriage.

The trailer features some tearful moments as Amy — at her breaking point — struggles to care for her two young kids without much help from Michael.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc) Thankfully, Tammy is back home from rehab and provides some much-needed comic relief for her sister. However, the issues in her marriage prove too much for Amy, and we’ll see why when the show premiers in less than two weeks.

1000-Lb. Sisters premieres Tuesday, December 12 at 9/8c on TLC.