1000-Lb. Sisters fans think Amy Slaton has a new boyfriend as they spot clue following Michael Halterman split

Amy Slaton has 1000-Lb. Sisters fans speculating that she has a new love interest in her life after splitting from her ex, Michael Halterman.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Amy and Michael split earlier this year.

After four years of marriage, Michael was the one to file for divorce from Amy just months after Amy gave birth to their second child, Glenn. The couple also shares their 2-year-old son, Gage.

To celebrate Glenn’s first birthday, Amy took the youngster to a hibachi-style restaurant, where a chef prepared their meals in front of them.

Amy uploaded footage of Glenn’s birthday to her YouTube channel, showing that the toddler enjoyed playing with chickens and ducks outside before heading out for dinner the following day.

In the video, which Amy titled “Glenn’s 1st birthday clip compilation,” the 1000-Lb. Sisters star recorded her son enjoying his hibachi experience.

Amy Slaton’s rumored new boyfriend makes an appearance at her son Glenn’s birthday dinner

In the footage, some eagle-eyed 1000-Lb. Sisters viewers noticed a man who appeared in several portions of the video, clad in a Scream movie logo t-shirt and wearing a black head wrap.

At one point, Amy seemingly referred to the gentleman as “Daddy,” leading 1000-Lb. Sisters viewers to contemplate whether the mystery man is her new love interest.

On Reddit, a fan of the show uploaded a screenshot from Amy’s YouTube video, giving Redditors a clear look at his identity.

The post was captioned, “Amy’s new bf?” and in the comments section, other 1000-Lb. Sisters viewers offered their two cents on the man believed to be Amy’s latest flame.

1000-Lb. Sisters viewers react to Amy’s rumored new love interest

One such Redditor believed the man was a clout chaser, writing, “Just another hanger-on getting his 15 minutes of fame.”

“He didn’t look very thrilled to be there,” noticed another Redditor.

Redditors react to the man in Amy’s video, who some believe to be her new love interest. Pic credit: u/Old-Sport3218/Reddit

One 1000-Lb. Sisters viewer warned the man, “Ugh run dude run away you don’t want to tango with Amy.”

While Amy and Michael’s split was shocking to 1000-Lb. Sisters viewers, what was even more surprising was Amy’s filing of an emergency protective order against her soon-to-be ex-husband coming to light.

In February 2023, while she and Michael had already been separated for months, Amy filed the motion, claiming that he became “violent” during a domestic incident and began “throwing things.”

Following their split, Amy also moved in with her sister, Tammy Slaton, bringing along her and Michael’s two young sons, Gage and Glenn. Michael was granted supervised visits with Gage and Glenn as long as his mother and sister were also in attendance.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.