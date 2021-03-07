Amy Roloff posts ‘It started out as a good day and then…’ find out what happened

Amy Roloff of Little People Big World. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff shared another post on her Instagram account on Saturday with a seemingly troubling start to her caption that read, “It started out to be a good Day and then… “

“the threat of rain with big dark bellowing [sic] clouds. Whew… just turned out to be a little rain drizzle for a moment where I was. Felix and I went on a 2 1/2 mile walk ‘in the neighborhood’. Surprise there was really no one out – perhaps the clouds scared people away,” Amy wrote.

“Great day for a walk. How’s your Saturday going? Spring is in the air, I can feel it 🤗🌺🐾. #springiscoming #walking #healthyvibes #intheneighborhood #felixmyrescuedog“

Luckily, nothing was wrong, and Amy was just referring to the weather. In the selfie pic, Amy is seen with her trusty companion, rescue dog Felix on a leash in the background.

Judging by Amy’s social media posts, she loves taking walks with her dog and sometimes with family. Amy has been posting messages on her Instagram lately that also seem to be hinting at an impending wedding to fiancé, Chris Marek.

Amy and Chris had to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic

She recently shared a story of her and some girlfriends at a wedding venue, sharing a “cheers” while clinking their drinks. She and Chris put their original wedding plans on hold due to the pandemic.

Amy has yet to officially announce a wedding date, as celebrities often do to avoid the paparazzi frenzy that ensues. Fans of her show, Little People Big World, would be thrilled if the wedding was aired on TV. Amy and Chris met at a singles’ mixer after her divorce from ex-husband, Matt Roloff was finalized in 2016.

Amy’s 58-year-old partner is a real estate agent in the couple’s state of Oregon. He is also an avid motorcycle rider, and Amy and Chris’ bike trips have been featured on the show.

Amy and Chris’ proposal was featured on LPBW

Chris proposed to Amy in front of the cameras and the proposal was aired on the show, which Chris later regretted. Amy had said that she never thought “an average-sized guy would be interested in her.” Luckily for her, she deservedly found love again and is excited to start the next chapter of her life with Chris.

The two share her home in Hillsboro, Oregon which she purchased after moving off the family farm, her former home for 25 years. Amy and Chris postponed their wedding to summer 2021, so fans are anxiously awaiting official word about the show’s return.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC.