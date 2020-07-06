Amy Duggar King talks ‘broken’ relationship with Duggar family

Amy Duggar King is talking about her broken relationship with the famous Duggar family.

The rebellious niece of Jim Bob Duggar sat down with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the Counting On season 11 premiere. Amy set the record straight regarding how she feels about the Duggar family and why she won’t be spilling any dirty family secrets.

Breaking the family rules

Amy is the family rule breaker for sure. Her latest action was speaking to the press.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

In the interview, Amy spilled who she still talks to in the family, including Jill. Although it is not every day, the two cousins text and talk on the phone.

Jill is not on the best terms with her parents these days.

Amy and Jill have bonded over forging their own path in the world. They are each living life by their own rules, moving away from the Duggar clutch hold.

Amy admitted that she and Jill do discuss family things, but she did not elaborate.

Despite her different views, Amy wants nothing but the best for the famous family.

“I think we are all just trying to find our path, and we’re all just doing things differently,” Amy expressed. “I’m doing things differently, and I’m happy where I’m at. I’m happy for them. Things are definitely different, but I’m happy for everybody.”

She echoed the sentiment when speaking about Jessa’s son Henry and his speech delay, wishing him all the best. As for Josh and Jed’s political aspirations, Amy wished them nothing but happiness.

Last month, during an Instagram live, Amy admitted that she had signed an NDA that forbids her from trash-talking the family.

View this post on Instagram 🦔 A post shared by Amy King (@amyrachelleking) on Jul 1, 2020 at 4:35pm PDT

Focused on her family

Amy is happily married to Dillon King. The couple welcomed their first child, Daxton Ryan King, in October. She is focused on where her family is heading and that doesn’t necessarily include reality television.

“I want to be received as a genuine, kind person, and TV, in general, can give people a different perception of who someone is,” Amy shared.

Right now, with a little one at home, as well as a growing restaurant, life is keeping Amy pretty busy. She is in a good place, thanks to having her freedom from the Duggar family. It is a gift Amy called “wonderful.”

Amy Duggar King broke the Duggar rules to allow herself a different life outside the confines of the famous family. It is a decision that Amy does not regret.

Counting On premieres on Tuesday, July 7 at 8/7c on TLC.