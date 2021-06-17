Amy Duggar King reflects on relationship with Grandma Mary Duggar on her ‘heaven anniversary’

Amy Duggar King was close with her Grandma Mary Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

June is a tough month for Amy Duggar King and her mom, Deanna Duggar.

It is the month they lost Grandma Mary Duggar. She died by accidental drowning at her home after spending the morning at church with the family.

Her funeral was filmed for Counting On, and while Amy and Deanna did attend, they were not filmed for the reality TV show. Amy talked about that after viewers wondered why she and her mom weren’t shown while most of the Duggar kids and Jim Bob and Michelle were.

Grandma Mary Duggar’s ‘heaven anniversary’

Earlier today, Amy Duggar King shared a photo of herself alongside her Grandma Mary Duggar outside of what appears to be a Cracker Barrel restaurant.

The caption with the post was long, but read, in part, “My mom and I were talking the other day and we are so very thankful she’s in perfect peace. If she were here right now her heart would shatter. Mema’s memory lives on in my mom’s smile and In Daxton’s eyes! She was such a strong women , and her faith was steady as a rock.”

She closed out the post, “….Until I get to hug you so big- again! I love you! Your bestie forever! Your ‘sweetie babe’ #heavenanniversary”

Amy Duggar King shades Josh Duggar in Grandma Mary post

Never one to keep silent, Amy Duggar King has been taking subtle (and some not so subtle) jabs at the Duggars since it was revealed that Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges.

The former reality TV star mentioned that she and her mom were thankful for Grandma Mary being in “perfect peace” and then talked about if she was here, how her heart would shatter.

Grandma Mary Duggar was around the last time Josh faced back-to-back scandals. He was outed for having inappropriately touched several of his sisters and then weeks later for having been unfaithful to his wife, Anna Duggar, by using the website Ashley Madison.

For now, Amy Duggar King remains close to Jill Duggar as she navigates the family scandal. Since they were kids, the two have been close, but their bond was strengthened when Amy was there as Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, walked away from Counting On.

Amy will continue to keep her sweet memories of Grandma Mary Duggar alive and honor the woman she was incredibly close to while growing up.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.