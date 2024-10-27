America posts she is taking a break from Cory: Here’s why the Big Brother alum posted this ‘unserious’ note

America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger were in a showmance during Big Brother 25. It helped draw many eyes to the Live Feeds.

After the season ended, they took their relationship into the real world and seemed to be doing great until America posted late Saturday night (October 26) about a problem.

“Cory and I decided to take a break,” America wrote on social media. Was this a hint that their relationship was over?

America posted a GIF soon after her original post, shedding light on a situation that many other couples have experienced.

“DO NOT play #MarioPartyJamboree w your significant other!!!” America wrote.

Suddenly, everything was clear. Everyone knows that playing Mario Cart against a significant other can be as dangerous as playing Monopoly against friends. The risks are just as bad when playing Mario Party Jamboree with someone you love.

Some Big Brother fans were in on the joke, others had heart attacks

Following America’s original post on Saturday night, some Americory followers got worried she was being serious.

America jokes about breaking up. Pic credit: @A_Dawg956/X

“Not going to lie. My heart deopped at first!” wrote one fan.

“I’ve had enough heart attacks this month girl, really didn’t need another one lol,” posted another worried fan.

“Literally me every time my significant other beats me in Mario party,” posted a fan who understood America’s struggles.

America’s fans respond to her post. Pic credit: @A_Dawg956/X

“She is so unserious I can’t,” posted a fan who shared a picture of America laughing on BB26.

she is so unserious I can’t pic.twitter.com/XFClD6nfGU — bee🫧✨ (@jaysarfan) October 27, 2024

“That was brutal to watch i was yelling at the screen the whole time,” wrote a fan who had been watching it happen on Twitch.

that was brutal to watch i was yelling at the screen the whole time pic.twitter.com/qPFIYWgtKb — cass ☆ (@taylorhale4afp) October 27, 2024

Cory and America are doing well

Jokes aside, the Big Brother 25 showmance between Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez is still strong.

They often do live social media sessions and interact with their fans, much like what happened on Saturday night.

One comment many fans write about America is that she is “unserious” due to how much fun she has with their online activities.

Maybe we could see them compete on a season of The Amazing Race later?

