Amanda Kloots celebrates birthday on Dancing with the Stars Tour

Amanda Kloots never made it a secret that her time on Dancing with the Stars meant a lot to her.

After losing her husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19, Amanda used DWTS to help live through some of their life together and give her the closure that she desperately needed.

Now, Amanda is on tour with Dancing with the Stars, and she felt it was the perfect way to spend her 40th birthday, on the road dancing for the fans.

Amanda Kloots on celebrating her birthday with DWTS

Amanda Kloots turned 40 while on tour with Dancing with the Stars.

For the talk show host, she said she wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

“It’s my 40th birthday today!” Amanda posted on Instagram. “I feel very lucky to be on this earth and very grateful for my beautiful son, my loving family and amazing friends.”

She then went on to describe her original vision of her 40th birthday before her husband passed.

“I used to tell Nick that on my 40th I wanted to be white water rafting through the Grand Canyon.” she continued. “If you would have told me that instead I would be on tour dancing with the most incredible dancers I know, I would have never believed you!!!! What a dream!”

“I’ve always loved birthdays and the chance to celebrate them, but I do cherish them differently now. I cherish every day differently now. Every day is a blessing, a gift. Life is to be lived.”

It also helped that she had her son with her on the tour, letting him enjoy all their time together.

Dancing with the Stars tour not easy on the pros

Before the Dancing with the Stars tour started, several pros pulled out.

Both Valentin Chmerkovskiy and his wife Jenna Johnson pulled out before it started.

“You know, it’s hard to say no because we love performing, but I think it’s time for us to start being our own family and, you know, being married — and not being married on the road or on a TV show,” Jenna said.

Sharna Burgess also pulled out and eventually revealed she was pregnant.

However, the pros on tour have struggled.

Artem Chigvintsev had to leave the tour when he contracted COVID-19, which led to him battling pneumonia for almost a month.

More recently, Daniella Karagach saw her time on the tour ended when she broke her ankle in the middle of her performance.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return to ABC in late 2022.