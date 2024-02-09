Allison Holker set as judge for So You Think You Can Dance Season 18

Allison Holker is returning to where she launched her career and met her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Holker took to Instagram this week to confirm she would serve as a judge for So You Think You Can Dance Season 18.

Holker, of course, has a long and storied past with the FOX competition series.

Her return as a full-fledged judge marks her first time on the show since the death of tWitch, who passed away in 2022.

Holker started her So You Think You Can Dance journey in 2010 before following up as a pro dancer for a turn on Dancing With the Stars.

tWitch was a judge on the long-running series during So You Think You Can Dance Season 15 and 17.

Allison Holker joins a talented panel

Holker joins a panel that already includes Maksim Chmerkovskiy and JoJo Siwa.

Nigel Lythgoe was initially set to return to the show but departed last month amid claims of sexual assault.

tWitch died by suicide in December 2022 at age 40.

In an interview with PEOPLE Magazine last year, Holker said that he “was such a family man,” revealing that there was so much love in their household.

She also opened up about struggling to “understand what was happening” at the moment he died.

Allison Holker is no stranger to dancing

Holker is a seasoned veteran, so we can’t wait to see what she brings to So You Think You Can Dance Season 18.

The series returned from a multi-year hiatus in 2022, and there were conflicting reports that it would not be recommissioned following the comeback season.

Thankfully, FOX announced a new season in December, but with an almighty catch:

So You Think You Can Dance Season 18 will delve deeper than ever into the contestants’ personal lives.

In the past, we met the contestants on the show and got to know them through their dance routines.

So You Think You Can Dance is getting a revamped format

Now, we’ll get a fuller picture of their lives, “daily struggles, new relationships, personality clashes and more,” according to the network.

Knowing the show was likely canceled after Season 17, it seems producers convinced the network they could refresh the format.

Many long-running formats experience lulls, so seeing how this new format plays out will be interesting.

Will it be just what the show needs to survive, or will it stray too far from the format fans who have watched for years loved?

So You Think You Can Dance Season 18 premieres Monday, March 4, at 8/7c on FOX.