Dancing with the Stars: Is romance brewing between Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold?

Harry Jowsey was a bit of a playboy on Too Hot To Handle, so perhaps that is why Dancing with the Stars viewers have already started chattering about a possible relationship brewing with his dancing partner.

Or perhaps it’s the red-hot chemistry he shares with DWTS newbie Rylee Arnold.

It also could be the handholding that viewers spotted, but whatever it is, Harry and Rylee cannot stop the chatter about what may be going on behind closed doors as they keep tearing up the dance floor week after week.

It seems that viewers start shipping at least one celebrity dancer and their pro partner every season, but this time, there are already rumors about two teams heating up.

Whispers that something was going on between Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater started early.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Now, Harry and Rylee can’t shake the comments about their alleged love lives, prompting the Too Hot To Handle hunk to comment on it.

Harry Jowsey says Rylee Arnold romance rumors are ‘unfair’

Harry Jowsey knows Dancing with the Stars viewers are curious about a possible romance budding with his professional dance partner, Rylee Arnold.

As for whether there’s more to his partnership than just business, Harry opened up about what’s going on with Rylee — sort of.

“I think that it’s a little bit unfair on Rylee so early on,” Harry said about questions regarding his relationship with Rylee. “She’s so green to this whole world and everyone having an opinion, and stuff like that.”

The Too Hot To Handle Star continued, “And it is week three, we’re trying our best to focus on the dance, and whatever happens, happens. We’re just enjoying being together.”

That sounds like the biggest non-answer from Harry. Notice that he didn’t say no about a possible Rylee Arnold romance.

And is it really unfair? She is brand new to Dancing with the Stars, coming in this season as her sister, Lindsay Arnold, opted to sit a season out.

But that doesn’t mean they aren’t doing more than the Foxtrot, as they are spending a lot of time together right now in rehearsals, and, as we’ve learned from past seasons, sometimes that does lead to love.

Mauricio Umansky blames Week 2 weak salsa on RHOBH bombshell

Mauricio Umansky is also facing romance rumors with his DWTS partner, Emma Slater.

That didn’t keep him from missing his steps after “blacking out” during the second week when his salsa was supposed to light the dance floor on fire, not earn him the lowest score of the night by a whopping three points.

Mauricio is lucky he wasn’t sent home, and honestly, his dance moves have been really disappointing. I can’t be the only RHOBH fan who is surprised — and not in a good way — about Mauricio’s lack of rhythm.

Ahead of his Week 3 Foxtrot, Mauricio explained that, just before hitting the ballroom floor, the brand new The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer dropped, and it was full of drama about his marriage to Kyle Richards.

Clearly, the sneak peek shook him a little, and it caused him to miss some moves and deliver a less-than-stellar performance.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on ABC.