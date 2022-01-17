Alina Kasha caught making several more culturally and racially prejudicial remarks

Several more prejudicial posts from Alina digging at Black, Muslim, and Asian culture have surfaced. Pic credit: TLC

Alina Kasha is digging herself in a deeper hole with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers for her past posts that have come back to haunt her for their racist or culturally ignorant undertones.

Alina originally got in trouble when a throwback photo of her dressed as a man with a caption that used a variation of the N-word surfaced. She initially denied responsibility and instead said that it was photoshopped before she ultimately admitted that it was her who said it when she issued her apology.

Three other older photos with seriously thoughtless captions have brought Alina negative attention once more.

One of Alina’s captions used the N-word over five times. The others were a dig at the Muslim religion and culture and Asian people.

Alina Kasha now has a history of racially and culturally insensitive posts

Alina made comments about a party invitation she got on Russian Facebook in 2014.

She said, “Okay, this is very funny and weird can happen only in Russia, but I got invited on russian facebook to N***a-party! LOL!!! the whole name sounds like ‘N***A PARY NIGHT. Become invisible in the night’. In the description, they wrote something like ‘you will get into n***a hood atmosphere, right black music, n***a clothes! There will be waiting for you some n***a-competitions, n***a tattoos, n***a costumes and N***a photoshoot!”

In 2017 Alina posted a picture of herself in her wheelchair in a traditional dress and captioned, “Got married today. Became a 134th wife!”

The other controversial post that has been circulating was a man-crush post about Hugh Grant from 2015.

In the caption of the photo of Hugh Grant, she talked about her love for the actor and then wrote, “If you know anyone that looks like him, you definitely shouldn’t hide it from me, otherwise the real Hugh Grant is too old and even his brother is not a good fit, they look totally different (and his wife is Asian, so all the kids would be kinda Asian…) (sad face and tear emojis).”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are also not keen on Caleb Greenwood

Caleb has rubbed Before the 90 Days viewers the wrong way for his ignorant position on Alina’s physical limitations and the help she would need.

He got flak for questioning how he was going to have sex with her more than how he was going to adhere to her needs as a little person.

Caleb still has time to win viewers back but Alina’s best friend Elijah might push more of his buttons and get a rise out of Caleb that viewers won’t like.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.