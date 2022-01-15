Alina Kasha admits to using the N-word in an apology that contradicts her earlier denial of using the word

Amid backlash for her use of the N-word, Alina Kasha has issued an apology despite her original denial of using the word. Pic credit: TLC

Alina Kasha has come under fire from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans for an old picture of her that has surfaced where she used the N-word in the caption.

Although Alina adamantly denied that she posted the caption and instead said that it was photoshopped once critics spoke out, she has now recanted her denial and taken responsibility in an apology message to 90 Day viewers.

Alina did not address the fact that she lied about using the word initially and has only spoken out now that she is facing backlash.

The screen capture in question was a throwback photo of Alina dressed as a man with a beard and she wrote a variation of the N-word in the caption by replacing the G’s with Q’s.

Alina Kasha admitted to using the N-word in an apology post about it

Alina used her Instagram stories to admit that she did, in fact, use a form of the N-word in the caption of an old post and she issued an apology for her actions.

She wrote, “I’m sure some of you have seen the screenshot of one of my past posts. I sincerely want to apologize to those whose feelings have been hurt. I never intended to offend anyone. I am and always will be against any form of discrimination.”

She continued, “My English is okay, but I am Russian and there is still a lot of nuances that you learn over time. I didn’t know the impact of the word that I used in that post all those years ago. I saw a lot of people on social media using it, so I thought it was like ‘bro’ or ‘fella’, but I was wrong.”

She finished by saying, “Again, my deepest apologies to those who were hurt by my words.”

Alina acknowledged her wrongdoing and issued an apology. Pic credit: @alinakasha/Instagram

Alina Kasha and Caleb Greenwood’s intimate scene made 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers cringe

Alina and Caleb got entangled in a steamy makeout session that proved to be too long and uncomfortable for Before the 90 Days viewers who voiced their disdain on social media.

Many felt like the make out noises were gross and loud and that viewers did not need to see as much as they did to get the point.

During the next episode, Alina will spill the tea to her best friend Elijah about having sex with Caleb, so Before the 90 Days fans should gear up to hear about it.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.