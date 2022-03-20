Alaskan Bush People’s Raiven Brown speaks out on Bear’s arrest

Bear Brown on Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery

After the news broke that Bear Brown was arrested last week on domestic violence charges, many Alaskan Bush People fans wondered what happened.

After a week, Bear’s wife Raiven issued a statement, and Bear had something to say about the arrest.

Raiven Brown speaks out about Bear Brown’s arrest

Raiven has always been a proponent of the Brown family’s privacy. When fans spoke out about the treatment of Matt Brown, Raiven spoke up and said fans didn’t know anything about what was happening.

When fans talked about Gabe Brown wearing eyeliner, Raiven was also the one to speak out and tell people to mind their own business.

Raiven has one simple policy.

She wants the show to reveal what the Brown family wants fans to know and for fans to respect their privacy off of the show.

In the case of Bear’s arrest, it was no different.

“I appreciate people being supportive and reaching out,” Raiven said (via The Ashley). “That being said I do not have anything to share publicly. I want the best for my family and I hope this ends in my family’s best interest. Anytime social media has been involved in our private matters it’s ended worse.”

She also said news of his arrest should not have been shared online, despite arrest reports being publicly accessible.

“Don’t believe everything you read online,” she continued. “The most important person in this situation is our son. All I am certain of is we both just want the same freedoms you all have. The right to sort out our personal matters. Also not to be judged on things other people don’t have all the facts for.”

Bear Brown shrugs off arrest charges

As for Bear Brown, the same report showed that he felt the arrest was unwarranted.

“Just wanted to say the charges that have recently been filed against me in court are unfounded,” Bear wrote. “I am certain the facts will reveal the truth.”

According to the police report, Bear was accused of pushing Raiven and pinning her down on a bed.

Officers observed a scratch on her but no other physical injuries.

His charges were domestic violence in the fourth degree, which is when a person attempts to cause or recklessly causes physical injury, physical pain, or illness to a domestic victim. It is a Class-A misdemeanor.

Alaskan Bush People is on hiatus. The reality series should return to Discovery later in 2022.