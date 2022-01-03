Alaskan Bush People’s Raiven Adams defends Gabe Brown from online troll

Raiven Adams and Bear Brown on Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery

When it comes to the Alaskan Bush People, the cast of the show has fans who will defend them every chance they get with others who will insult everything they do.

In the case of Raiven Brown, she has experienced more fans who like to throw shade at her than fans who support and back her up.

That made her a great choice to stand up and defend one of the Brown brothers when one fan decided to insult his taste in fashion.

Raiven defends Gabe from an Alaskan Bush People fan’s insults

Sometimes Alaskan Bush People fans will love the show and the cast, but also feel that their opinions mean more than that of the Brown family itself.

One example of this came when Raiven went to TikTok to answer a fan question.

The Alaskan Bush People fan seemed respectful at the start and concerned about Bear Brown. They asked how Bear has been since the tragic loss of his father.

However, the fan then decided to insult another member of the Brown clan when they added at the end “also can you PLEASE tell Gabe to not wear eye liner ANYMORE!”

Maybe the fan was joking, but this has been a complaint ever since Gabe showed up on Alaskan Bush People sporting the eyeliner.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Raiven was not amused.

“Reply to @markcrane10 honestly the most annoying comment recently he can wear whatever he wants,” Raiven wrote

She also wrote on the screen, “Why y’all worried about another man’s choices… literally doesn’t make a difference how he chooses to express himself.”

@raiv3n_mari3 Reply to @markcrane10 honestly the most annoying comment recently he can wear whatever he wants ♬ original sound – Akbar Gbajabiamila

It sounded like this person was offended that Raiven publicly took this stance and blocked her.

In her next TikTok video, Raiven posted, “When someone comments rude assumptions on my page. So I politely correct them and they throw a tantrum and block me.”

She included the Frank Sinatra version of “Let it Snow! Let It Snow.”

Raiven and Bear heading into 2022 together

Alaskan Bush People fans should expect to see lots of Raiven Adams when the show returns.

She and Bear reconciled and got back together in 2021 and are heading into 2022 together and strong.

They celebrated Christmas with Ami and had some family time with their son as well.

Raiven has also said she has moved back to Washington with Bear and even commented that haters can hate because they will be seeing a lot more of her in the future.

Alaskan Bush People is on hiatus. The show should return to Discovery sometime in 2022.