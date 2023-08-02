Alaskan Bush People Season 15: When can we expect the Brown family’s TV return?

Alaskan Bush People has given us 14 riveting seasons, and now fans of the show are eager to find out if there’s more to come.

It’s been several months since we last saw the Brown family on TV, as the final season wrapped in December 2022.

The docu-drama-styled reality show centers on Billy and Ami and their seven children traversing life in the remote Copper River Valley, Alaska.

Sadly, in 2021 the beloved family patriarch, BiIly, passed away, so Season 14 showed a much different family dynamic as they dealt with the monumental loss.

The 15-episode season ended with viewers still wanting more, and a lot has been going on since the cameras went down.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what we know about Season 15.

Will there be a Season 15 of Alaskan Bush People?

We’re still waiting on official word from the network regarding Season 15, but it’s highly unlikely that with such a large following, the show would not return.

Typically the series airs in the later part of the year, between October to December, so that would be the realistic timeline for the new season.

This means the series was likely filming earlier this year and is probably in production as we speak — fingers crossed.

Viewers can expect to see Bear Brown, Ami Brown, Matthew Brown, Gabriel Brown, Noah Brown, Rain Brown, Joshua “Bam” Brown, and Snowbird Brown traversing their remote homeland and the unique adventures we’ve come to expect.

The Bush family is growing as Bear and Raiven welcomed baby number two

Meanwhile, you might see a tiny new addition to the Brown family when the show returns.

Bear Brown tied the knot with his love, Raiven, in 2022 in a simple ceremony with family and friends, and they have been expanding their family.

They have a three-year-old son River, but earlier this year, the couple welcomed another baby boy into the world.

Raiven shared the first photo of their newborn on January 21 and noted that he was born the day prior via a scheduled c-section.

“He is absolutely perfect and We are so so grateful to have yet again a wonderful son,” said Raiven in her Instagram post.

She later shared another Instagram photo of their son, Cove Gabriel Caden Brown, in the NICU and revealed that he was born with premature infant lung disease.

“Thank you for everyone’s prayers and kind words. We are so very blessed and won’t ever forget it,” she added.

Since then, Cove has been home and bonding with his mom and dad and his big brother River.

In June, Raiven posted a cute photo with her boys and wrote,” My whole world 💙.”

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.