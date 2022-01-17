Alaskan Bush People’s Bear Brown gets married to Raiven Adams

Bear Brown and Raiven Adams. Pic credit: @riv3rs_m0mma/Instagram

Alaskan Bush People fans have seen a lot of conflict and way too many ups and downs in the relationship between Bear Brown and Raiven Adams.

However, the couple is ready to put that behind them.

After a tough 2021, where Bear Brown lost his father Billy, the Alaskan Bush People star is kicking off 2022 with the best news possible.

Bear Brown and Raiven Adams have finally gotten married.

Alaskan Bush People’s Bear Brown and Raiven Adams get married

Bear Brown and Raiven Adams just announced they got married and shared the photo of the wedding party on the official Alaskan Bush People Instagram page.

“Congratulations to Bear and Raiven! The #AlaskanBushPeople couple and parents to 1-year-old River tied the knot yesterday in an intimate ceremony,” the page wrote in the caption.

In an interview with Discovery, Bear talked about finally getting married to Raiven.

“It feels really good to be a married man, I’ve loved Raiven a long time and it’s an honor and a privilege to finally call her my wife,” Bear said. “She is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and still takes my breath away!”

“I only wish Da had of been there, but I know he was watching from the best seat! I look forward to building a life, a family, and a home with Raiven, she’s the love of my life and my heart belongs to her and her alone.”

Raiven also showed excitement that their big day finally arrived.

“Was so very happy to have our friends and family that were able to make it,” Raiven said. “Bear looked very handsome and I’m very grateful for the family we’ve made.”

“I can’t imagine a better feeling than watching someone love our son as much as I do. It was like he had met him from day one – they just got along immediately. Like he just knew.”

Expect to see the wedding and event leading up to the big event on the next season of Alaskan Bush People.

Bear Brown’s wedding has been a year in the making

Bear and Raiven seemed to be split up for good when she moved to Texas and took their son with her.

However, Raiven brought River to see his dad last year and she stayed. The two have since tried to find a place to live together.

It was also almost one year ago that Bear said he was planning to get married to Raiven. This was right before Billy died, which possibly delayed the wedding.

“Hey everybody! I wanted to let y’all guys know, that very soon I will be a married man!!!!” he wrote in February 2021 on Instagram (via People). “Be sure to check out the new season of Alaskan Bush People and all your questions will be answered!!!! Thank you everyone for all your support!!!! God bless!!!”

Alaskan Bush People is on hiatus. A new season should arrive in 2022 on Discovery.