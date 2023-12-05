Alaskan Bush People: Brown siblings celebrate dad Billy Brown on what would be his 71st birthday

Billy Brown may have tragically passed in 2021, but his children have made sure that his memory lives on.

The Alaskan Bush People family has seen major drama in recent months, but that didn’t stop them from sharing in love for their dad on what would have been his 71st birthday.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Billy sadly passed away following a seizure and multiple health issues in February 2021.

His death devastated his seven children, Joshua “Bam Bam”, Matt, Bear, Noah, Gabe, Bird, and Rain, along with their mom, Ami.

Although the family has done its best to move on with their lives, it certainly hasn’t been easy.

Thankfully, despite rifts between siblings, the one constant in their lives is their love for their beloved “Da.”

Brown siblings share birthday wishes for their dad Billy Brown

Over on their respective social media accounts, several Brown siblings uploaded love for Billy, helping to keep his memory alive.

The youngest Brown child, Rain Brown, shared a precious black and white photo of the two — the last one they’d have before Billy’s death.

Rain’s caption included her most cherished memories of her father, including his “laugh and little jokes.”

“The truth is there are so many words and yet none of them can describe the pain that came with [losing] you,” she concluded.

The second oldest Brown sibling, Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown, went interstellar with his birthday celebration post for Billy.

The share pictured an edited photo of Billy with a backdrop showing a night sky with thousands of stars.

His caption read, “To my heart yesterday, to my soul a thousand years.” The post also included several hashtags.

Bird Brown writes a letter to Billy and burns it for his ‘heavenly birthday’

Finally, the Brown family’s oldest daughter, Bird, shared a video post explaining that her dad’s birthday leaves her melancholy each year.

The video began with Bird being surrounded by her several cats. She then shared that she wrote a letter to her dad since she finds it difficult to speak about her feelings.

Though she decided not to share what the letter read, Bird decided she still wanted to send it to her dad by ceremoniously burning it.

“Today December third is das birthday. happy heavenly birthday da!. #billybrown #birdbrown #da #heavnlybirthday #winter #catlady #loveyourself #love #remember #foryou,” she wrote.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.