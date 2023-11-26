Alaskan Bush People: Rain Brown turns 21, siblings show love for youngest sister

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown celebrated a milestone birthday and the youngest Brown child received plenty of love from her family for the occasion.

The Brown family took audiences by surprise when they made their TV debut back in 2014.

At the time, Billy Brown, his wife, Ami, and their seven children were living remotely in the Alaskan Bush, working toward building their own little town affectionately known as Browntown.

Among the group of Brown children, Rain was the youngest. She was just 9 when the family began filming their lives for Discovery channel.

Since then, many of her siblings have experienced milestone accomplishments including, marriage and welcoming kids.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While Rain may not be married or have children yet, hitting her 21st birthday was a monumental day, and her siblings took the time to remind Rain of just how special she is to their family.

Rain Brown turns 21 and her siblings share birthday wishes

Taking to their respective social media accounts, Rain’s siblings posted love for her on her birthday.

Rain’s sister, Bird, was one of the first to upload a post dedicated to her little sister.

For her part, Bird shared a slideshow compilation of memories. Photos included snaps of the two daughters as young children through to more recent pictures of the two working around the property.

The compilation finished with a picture of Rain, Bird, and their mom, Ami, sitting around a homemade chocolate cake with “21” written in white icing.

“Happy birthday Rain! I can’t believe you’re 21 it seems like you were a baby just yesterday having me carry you around and making you eggs in the middle of the night,” the caption read, in part. “I love you so much and I hope you know becoming your big sister was the best thing to happen to me. Happy birthday.”

One of Rain’s brothers, Bear Brown, also uploaded to his Instagram grid in celebration of her birthday.

“Couldn’t be more proud of the woman you’ve become!!!! Where [does] the time go? Happy Birthday and many more to come!!!! 🎉🎂🎈🎁,” he wrote.

The Brown family prepares for a ‘treacherous’ winter

After making the move down to the lower 48 when Ami was diagnosed with cancer, the Brown family had to redefine the life they were building and made a monumental shift to settle in Washington.

Following the passing of their father, several of the Brown children have stepped up to help take care of Ami and ensure that she can maintain the property.

However, with the winter months just around the corner, the matriarch required help to prep for the winter. Bear Brown wasted no time in helping bring the animals down the mountain for the season.

At the same time, Bear, his wife Raiven, and their two kids moved into a rental and had Ami move in.

Though Bear has been supportive of his mom, it has also caused some drama with his siblings — particularly Noah Brown.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Noah and Bear came head-to-head when Noah refused to allow Bear to borrow his truck to help shut down Ami’s property for the winter.

It remains unclear if the brothers have mended fences, but it seems unlikely as Noah recently noted he and his family have been receiving threats following the blow-up.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.