Alaskan Bush People: Bear Brown talks ‘treacherous’ winter, says mom Ami has moved in

Alaskan Bush People wolfpack members may come together to stay warm this winter.

The large family first captivated viewers in 2014 when they opened their lives to the Discovery film crews, showing their wild nature and love for all things outdoors.

Billy Brown, his wife, Ami, and their seven children continued to thrill audiences each season with their innovative ideas and creativity, which helped them build their makeshift homes — affectionately known as Browntown.

However, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the family. Following health concerns and a cancer diagnosis for Ami, the family chose to move south to the lower 48 and settled in Washington.

Since then, patriarch Billy has passed away, and the Brown kids, now all grown and a few with their own families, have created their own lives.

Thankfully, love for their mom hasn’t waned, and without Billy there to help her keep up on the maintenance of their property in Washington, Ami has had to make other arrangements for what is sure to be a long winter.

Ami will be moving in with son Bear and his family for the winter

Taking to social media, Bear Brown sat near a freshly decorated Christmas tree to answer follower questions.

The question of the day came from a fan who asked if Bear’s mother would be living with him, his wife, Raiven, and their two sons, River, 3, and Cove, 1, for the winter.

“The answer is yes,” Bear explained. “Mom will be staying with us for the winter. We specifically rented a house that had room for mom so that she would be able to stay with us for the winter.”

He continued to explain that the mountain where Ami’s home is located is too “treacherous” for her to stay alone for the long, cold months. In addition to being alone, Ami would also be responsible for hauling fuel to ensure she had electricity. And with the winding road up to her homestead, it would simply be too risky.

“Raiven and I rented a place that was semi-close to the mountain, and we invited mom to stay with us as long as she would like,” Bear added.

According to the middle Brown son, they will also celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas at their new rental.

Family drama plagues the Alaskan Bush People family

In other Brown family news, Bear’s brother Noah and his wife, Rhain, recently came under fire for their venture into social media content creation.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the couple caught flack for attempting to make more money through social media, with some critics telling the pair they should focus on getting “real jobs.”

And, in typical Rhain fashion, she refused to back down from the hate and stepped up to Noah’s defense when one user referred to him as “lazy.”

“…He was always fixing something for the family,” she quipped back.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus on Discovery.