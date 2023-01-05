Alaskan Bush People: Raiven Brown tells critic to ‘chill’ after claims Bear Brown seems unhappy

ABP star Raiven Brown slams critic for claiming her husband, Bear Brown, seems unhappy in a recent family photo. Pic credit: Discovery

Alaskan Bush People personality Raiven Brown is equally as defensive about family as her husband, Bear Brown.

The young couple, who wed in January 2022, may consistently have one another’s backs, but that doesn’t mean their marriage is always smooth sailing.

In fact, the soon-to-be parents of two have been at the center of a few notable conflicts in recent months.

After being arrested for domestic violence, it was revealed Raiven had lodged the complaint against her husband.

However, the two eventually reconciled and vowed to focus their full attention on being a united family.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The peace was seemingly short-lived as the couple recently revealed they had separated once again just weeks before their second child’s arrival.

Despite the ongoing drama, Raiven has made it clear that she isn’t willing to put up with the constant criticism and prying comments into her growing family.

Alaskan Bush People’s Raiven Brown tells critic to ‘chill’ after claim Bear Brown looks unhappy

Over on his Instagram, Bear Brown shared a sweet family photo from Raiven’s recent maternity photoshoot.

The family posed perfectly for the snap. On one side, Bear smiled while holding their two-year-old son, River, next to him.

On the other side, Raiven smiled sweetly as she cradled her growing baby bump.

While the photo was meant to be an adorable and light-hearted social media share, one particular comment rubbed Raiven the wrong way.

In the now-deleted comment, a user alleged that Bear seemed unhappy.

“Bear, you have no smile, and you look separated from your wife,” the commenter wrote. “I pray you two are getting along…”

Raiven wasted no time setting the record straight and revealed she had no patience for prying comments.

“lol chill with the drama,” she wrote in response. “You try smiling in photos while a toddler climbs all over you.”

Raiven continued to explain the great space between herself and Bear was due to River moving closer to his dad instead of staying posed between them.

Pic credit: @bearbrownthekingofextreme/Instagram

Raiven and Bear prepare for the arrival of their second child

With her due date quickly approaching, Raiven and Bear are preparing to expand their family.

Although it remains unclear if the two are still separated as she had originally claimed, Raiven and Bear did spend Christmas with one another, along with their son and other members of Bear’s family.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the parents have also already settled on a name for their new baby — though Raiven has indicated they have no intentions of sharing his name until he’s finally born.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.